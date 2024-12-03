Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's unseen glimpse of cozy patio with firepit is so dreamy

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have many enviable elements of their $4.3m mansion in Los Angeles, including a large kitchen, stunning outdoor dining area and a plunge pool, but there's one part of their garden we haven't seen much of until now.

The Nobody Wants This star, who shares two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10, with her actor and podcaster husband, took to her Instagram recently to share a video of her collaboration with Fahlo, in which she took viewers around different parts of her home while joined by a fluffy sloth toy.

One snapshot of the funny clip saw Kristen sitting on her cozy patio with a blanket over her shoulders while toasting some marshmallows over their fire.

The firepit is surrounded by stone and serves as the perfect focal point for the outdoor area.

There are individual rattan and metal garden chairs with blue striped cushions so that the family of four can all sit around the fire on wintery evenings.

Kristen and Dax are private when it comes to their family life and so don't show their daughters on social media, but it seems their home is the perfect sanctuary for their family of four.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's enviable garden

In addition to the firepit area, the husband and wife, who wed in 2013, have previously shared a photo of the large dining table they have placed under a pretty pergola.

The wooden table has plenty of seating around it with cushions for extra comfort. The large dining area is situated next to their lawn and enormous trees, meaning they have a beautiful backdrop while enjoying some al fresco dining.

The pair have lined the shelter with fairy lights adding extra color and a romantic ambiance after the sun sets, and the patio is accessed through some glass floor-to-ceiling windows from their living room area.

In true A-list style, the Hollywood couple have a large pool area with a plunge pool for when Kristen or Dax want to partake in a cold water dip.

The pool is generous in size and in the background, some loungers and parasols are dotted about.

Posting on Instagram previously, Kristen shared a video of her bravely taking the plunge in the freezing water, writing in the caption: "Experimenting on myself to find the benefits of cold plunging!

"Studies have shown that cold plunging can increase dopamine concentrations by 250 per cent. Gimme that 'feel good' hormone baby!

"It's also said to not only improve your mental state at the moment but also helps with mental acuity and alertness throughout the day. BRING IT ON."