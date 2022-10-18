When was MAFS UK reunion filmed and what has happened since? The series is coming to an end

The latest series of Married at First Sight UK has quite possibly been one of the most dramatic yet - but it's not over! The second reunion episode is set to air on Tuesday night, which will see the contestants meet with the experts for the last time.

While viewers can look forward to another explosive episode, they might be wondering exactly when the reunion was filmed and all the drama that has happened off-camera since then. Find out everything you need to know here…

When was the MAFS UK reunion episode filmed?

While the exact date that the reunion episode was filmed is unknown, it appears as though shooting may have wrapped around the beginning of August.

Expert Charlene Douglas teased the reunion episode at the end of July, telling the Daily Star that filming was still ongoing. "It's going to be bigger this year," she said. "We are still in the process of filming the last few scenes and it's going to be amazing.

"We have more diversity, a lesbian and a gay couple, so it’s going to be huge – bigger and better."

What drama has happened since the MAFS UK reunion?

There has been no shortage of drama since the cameras stopped rolling on this year's contestants. Take a look at some of the most explosive moments since the show ended.

Kasia and Kwame

Kasia Martin decided to call it quits at her and Kwame Badu's last commitment ceremony, which came as a shock to her husband. While the pair are set to lock horns in Tuesday night's reunion episode, what has happened since then?

Just last week, Kasia posted several photos from her and Kwame's wedding day, with all the images of her former husband scribbled out. In the lengthy caption, she wrote: "This 1 was NEVER going to be for me and I'm okay with that. The wedding was a practice run & I've learned what NOT to do next time. More importantly, I get to choose everything to its finest detail when the ULTIMATE REAL BIG day happens."

She then went on to list five expectations she has for her next wedding day, including a husband who won't "turn up at the end of the aisle in an old man's red suit". Awkward…

Matt and Whitney

Another couple who have attracted some attention since leaving the experiment are Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes. The pair decided to ditch their original partners, Gemma Rose and Duka Cav, and start up a romance with each other during the experiment.

The duo are very much still together, with Whitney frequently posting pictures of the couple to her Instagram page.

Jordan and Chanita

Although Jordan Emmett-Connelly and Chanita Stephenson appeared to be the perfect couple throughout most of the experiment, the reunion episode revealed that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Chanita told the other girls: "When we came out of the experiment, his efforts changed. I kept saying I don't feel like you're interested in me, you're not making an effort and he was like 'oh no, I can't wait to see you.'

"Then he was like, 'I don't think we're compatible, I don't want to be with you'. It was really weird."

She added: "What he says and what he does are two different things."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she shared a snap of herself all glammed up alongside the caption: "Like Beyoncè once said.. Me Myself & I."

George and April

Most fans, who have been following the contestants since filming ended, will know that earlier this month it was reported that contestant George Roberts had been arrested.

According to The Sun, the police are currently investigating the 40-year-old over allegations of harassment and coercive control.

The arrest came after three women claiming to be George's ex-girlfriends alleged that they had made independent complaints to the police about his alleged "obsessive" and "manipulative" behaviour.

It would appear that George and his wife on the show, April Banbury are no longer together as she addressed her time on the show during a video posted on her Instagram Stories at the end of September. She told her followers: "The traumas that have been brought on from this show have made me re-evaluate things.

"I really have and I'm not ashamed to admit this, I have been seeing a therapist ever since. They have helped me overcome a lot from the show and I am grateful for that."

