Princess Beatrice's husband soldiers on with 17-acre 'woodland house' project

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, may have married into royalty when he tied the knot to Prince Andrew's daughter in 2020, but he has his own very successful career as the head of an interior design company. His business, Banda Property, transforms luxury properties all over the world for high-flying clients, and snippets of their amazing work are showcased on Instagram. On Monday, the brand teased a new project to their 246,000 followers, and then on Tuesday even more glimpses of the impressive location were revealed, leaving fans in utter awe. It appears as though Edoardo has a steadfast approach to work, amid Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew's scandal. Keep scrolling to take a look for yourself and discover what the fans had to say…

The initial post showed the exterior of a grand country house clad in scaffolding. The clip was captioned: "Woodland House - Coming Soon" and showed the team adding an array of new features, including a large tapestry wall hanging and a unique fringed sofa. "Will be amazing!!!" an excited user commented.

The following day, more looks at the project followed, this time in photo format, revealing large fireplaces, stone floors and modern light fittings. "Stunning as always!" penned one follower, and: "Gorgeous!!!" added another. Many users omitted words as a way of expressing themselves, and chose emojis instead, such as the clapping hands, love hearts and fire icons. We've seen natural materials making a real comeback in interiors, for example, materials like marble are having a moment and I've interviewed an array of design experts about why they are in the spotlight.

This time, the Banda team disclosed more details about their exclusive client's home. "Set within 17 acres of English countryside, this newly completed residence embodies Banda’s design philosophy, where craftsmanship, materiality, and a sense of place come together in harmony.⁠

© Instagram Edoardo loves his interior design business

"Conceived as a retreat for our client's family, it's a home designed for slowing down and reconnecting with nature and time. ⁠A grand limestone fireplace, a sweeping staircase, and multiple pathways leading to the main living spaces define this generous entrance hall. Within this space a calm honed travertine table with a fluted base and vintage Danish sheepskin stools welcomes guests with warmth and sophistication.⁠"

Beatrice's two amazing homes

The couple reside in the Cotswolds at weekends

Perhaps this project struck a chord with Edoardo, because he himself has a country house, a property in the Cotswolds he shares with his wife Beatrice, daughters Sienna and Athena and his son from a previous relationship, Wolfie. The converted farmhouse remains out of the spotlight but is thought to be worth £3 million and features sprawling gardens, a swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple bedrooms. However, this property is only used for weekend living, as Edoardo clarified in The Times that they still use their St James's Palace home in the week due to school commitments. Their private residence inside the London palace is occasionally showcased when Beatrice appears via video call.