Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's dramatic home before and after photos

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a doting partner and father to their daughter Sienna, and he cites "husband" and "dad" first in his Instagram bio, but other roles that follow are "interior designer" and "creative director at @banda.property".

Showing off one of their latest projects, the Banda Property team took to Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal a range of very impressive before and after photos. Keep scrolling to see the best shots…

WATCH: Inside a Banda Property makeover

An amazing kitchen revamp was one of the areas seen and it went from an empty shell of a room with wires hanging out to an Instagram-worthy cooking space with a giant marble island and an array of luxurious features. Above the vast island are two gold-hued pendant lights and there are bohemian bar stools adding a more relaxed feel. Just imagine enjoying breakfast here.

A show-stopping kitchen design by Banda Property

The bathroom was another area chosen to be showcased and the vanity transformation is rather beautiful. The plain wall now has a floating marble his-and-hers sink on it and a large mirror hanging above it. This wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel.

Check out that beautiful sink

Another angle of the same room reveals the crème de la crème – the tub! The freestanding bath is a grey statement piece with a striking gold tap and it's tucked behind a ribbed glass shower screen. The washroom appears to have a floor-to-ceiling window with the most wonderful greenery in view. Wow!

The bathroom got a luxurious makeover

Earlier this month, Edoardo took to his personal Instagram to share a photograph of one of his company's success projects.

The striking image was of a stunning bedroom featuring a luxurious brown bed dressed with a beige linen duvet and a carefully chosen striped cushion. The walls have been designed with a mottled effect with a large piece of art over the headboard. At the foot of the bed, there is a fabric bench, in chic beige and a large fluffy rug placed on the floor.

Edoardo shared this photo with his fans

The bedside cabinet of choice is a distressed wooden design with two doors, and it has been styled perfectly with a vase of flowers, some books and a candle. Directly above the bedside table is a very unique geometric uplighter.

Another of Edoardo's projects

What about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private home?

Despite being a dab hand at design, Edoardo isn't as keen to share his private living situation with his Instagram followers and the properties he shares with his wife Beatrice and daughter Sienna are kept under wraps. But here's what we know…

LOOK: Dara Huang's sweet message to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna revealed

As reported by The Express, the royal couple have acquired an impressive Cotswolds house that's worth a dazzling £3 million and it boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts, as well as a separate outbuilding.

The couple are private about their living situation

It is believed the family also have a London base, ideal for Edoardo's co-parenting duties with son Christopher Woolf whom he shares with ex-fiancé Dara Huang. So, in the week he may be required to be in London, but the family do like to retreat to the countryside when they can.