Liam Payne's girlfriend details heartbreaking moment she discovered the star's death whilst miles apart

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, has revealed how she found out that the One Direction star had passed away.

In an interview with The Sun, the 25-year-old influencer shared details of the moment she heard about Liam's death: "I feel blessed that I didn't find out over social media because I just couldn't even imagine that. I was in our home with our dog, scrolling TikTok and one of Liam's friends called me."

"I didn't believe it at first," she added. "I thought it was just a rumour. Or something that somebody made up just to get views. Then instantly I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, 'Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?'"

She continued: "And I feel like I just completely blacked out. When I officially found the news out to be true, I felt numb. I tried to call him. I called pretty much everybody.

"Then I was in touch with his family, and my mum got the first flight out to be with me. I remember pacing around the house – poor Nala thought I was trying to play, she kept jumping up at me. I didn't sleep at all that night."

Kate also explained why she had left Argentina, denying rumours of a row or breakup and stating that she had rushed back to take care of their rescue dog, Nala.

She said: "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think [he might die young]. But you know, we did have our own separate lives – this wasn't the first time we had travelled separately.

"I'm trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much. I think about Liam every second of every day."

The internet personality also gave an insight into their relationship, saying: "From the moment I met Liam, I genuinely believe we were soulmates. He was the most humble, charming, normal person you could ever hope to come across, and genuinely one of the best people I've ever met in my life."

The couple first met in September 2022, when Kate was a waitress in California. Liam, on a road trip with friends, was quickly enamoured by her, delaying his return flight to London and spending two days with her. Supported by Liam, Kate quit her job and became an influencer, who now has over 800,000 followers on Instagram.

© Instagram The two made their relationship public in November 2022

Following Liam's death, Kate has returned to New Jersey, leaving their rented Florida mansion.

Liam Payne's tragic death

Liam tragically passed away on 16 October 2024, aged 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard, according to a post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

An intimate funeral, attended by family and friends, was held on Wednesday 20 November 2024 in the Homes Counties.