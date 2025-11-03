Jennifer Aniston's 'romantic' room at $21m home is a perfect fit for new beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston moved into her incredible Bel Air pad in 2011 – but it seems one room in particular will take on a renewed significance 14 years later. On 2 November, the star of The Morning Show, 56, went Instagram official with her new beau, hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis. "Happy birthday my love. Cherished," Jennifer penned on Instagram, captioning a photo where she is seen hugging Jim from behind. It comes after the pair were first spotted together on vacation in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend earlier this year.

Though it hasn't been revealed if the pair are living together, the beautiful home library at the actress' hilltop pad will undoubtedly be a draw for her new boyfriend, as he is a published author of two self-help books – The Stimulati Experience and Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A workbook for coding a new consciousness.

© Instagram Jennifer and Jim declared their romance over on Instagram

Jennifer's home library, photographs of which were published in 2018 by Architectural Digest, is part of her personal office. The incredible space, which, along with the rest of the property, was designed by Stephen Shadley, the designer behind the homes of the late Diane Keaton, features deep blue walls with shelving built into the walls. Here, countless books have been stacked up lying flat and up on their spines to create an ornamental feel to the storage of her reading material.

Jennifer's home library

The room has a mid-century vibe throughout with its rich brown mahogany floors offset by modern touches like the bubble-style light fitting. The vintage leather club chairs facing a desk by Don S. Shoemaker also add a sense of focus to the room, as well as somewhere to sit and read. "I feel extremely powerful when I sit at that desk – so powerful, in fact, that I'm almost never there," the actress joked in the 2018 interview with AD.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's love life and relationships explained

A romantic addition to Jennifer's home

Jennifer's office-cum-library is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it has the potential to become a haven for the star and her love. "Disney has romanticised libraries with an incredible version in the Beauty and the Beast, and they are also a quintessential feature in many stately and royal homes, so I can see why A-listers want to emulate some of this magic," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, tells us.

"Jennifer's Bel-Air home is full of luxury features, and this reading room is very impressive. It appears to be a space for equal amounts of business and relaxation with some seriously comfy-looking chairs. I can just imagine Jen and Jim cosying up here for a romantic evening."

Designing Jennifer's perfect haven

Though the Friends actress enlisted the help of Stephen Shadley in bringing her design vision to life, she didn't relinquish all creative control. There is a huge helping of Jennifer's personal taste in the home, which she first lived in with her now ex-husband, actor Justin Theroux, whom she split from in 2018. In fact, she even told Architectural Digest that if she weren't an actress, she would want to be a designer. "I love the process," the actress revealed. "There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

© Getty Jennifer has lived in her Bel Air mansion since 2011

© Instagram Jennifer's home features cosy furniture and ornamental pieces

Stephen Shadley added of Jennifer's flair for interior design: "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting." The home itself dates back to 1965 and was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones. Elsewhere, it features an enormous al fresco pool, an indoor-outdoor bathroom, and a modern, open-plan kitchen.