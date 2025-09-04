Dylan Dreyer re-lists NYC condo with $500k reduction weeks after split from husband

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, appear to be at odds over the fate of their $2.5 million New York City home amid their ongoing separation. The former couple first listed the property in January, signaling their impending split. However, reports indicate that the TODAY Show star temporarily pulled the home off the market last month, despite the divorce moving forward. Now, just weeks later, the property is back on the market – this time with a significant $500,000 price cut, bringing the new asking price to $1.99 million.

The former couple now stand to take a significant loss on the unit, which they purchased for $2.35 million in June 2016. Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, the first child, in December. Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park’s stunning landscaping.

Inside, the home features a spacious living area with elegant oak floors, a modern chef’s kitchen complete with minimalist gray cabinetry, premium appliances, and marble countertops, as well as a dining room that comfortably seats ten. "Spectacular amenities include full time doorman, porters, a sky-lit indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, state of the art fitness center, children’s playroom and a 7,000 square foot landscaped rooftop with two built-in commercial barbecue grills, a wet bar and cabanas with retractable awnings," the listing reads.

© Instagram Dylan and her ex Brian Fichera with their sons

Dylan's separation

© Getty Images Dylan hosts the Third Hour

The NBC meteorologist issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera's sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty pose for a photo on a beach with the sunset behind them, shared on Instagram

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Dylan and Brian share three sons together: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three.