Isla Fisher's $1m bachelorette pad she left behind in wake of divorce

Isla Fisher has been enjoying time in London town this week after a recent trip to Wimbledon, where she was pictured alongside fellow stars such as Lily Collins and David Beckham.

The Now You See Me actress, whose ex-husband is film and television star, Sacha Baron Cohen, is currently based in the UK, but she also has an impressive home in Australia, where she hails from.

However, a second home she owned Down Under is one property she decided to let go of last year, and it marked the end of an era.

© Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher pictured at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The star, who shares three children with her famous ex, bought a home in the late 1990s when she was starring on soap opera Home and Away, before she reached Hollywood fame.

The arguably humble bachelorette pad was priced at $171,500 back in the day, though Isla sold it last October for a generous profit.

Isla Fisher lists long-time pad Down Under

Isla sold the property in October last year for $1 million AUD after owning the apartment for almost 30 years.

According to MailOnline, the house, which she bought when she was just 19 years old, was located on the edge of picturesque Centennial Park and came with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

© Getty Images Isla Fisher stepped out at Wimbledon recently

Since Isla owned the property for many years, and will have spent many of her young adult years here while on the brink of fame, we can only imagine the memories the home holds.

It was also reported that Isla got to keep the home in legal proceedings regarding her divorce from Sacha, which was finalised in June this year, which means that money made from the sale would go solely to Isla.

Before Isla and Sacha split, the couple and their children, two daughters and a son, spent a lot of time in Australia, particularly while countries were under lockdown regulations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

© Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher finalized their divorce in June this year

But rather than living in the apartment owned by Isla, which she rented out for $650-a-week, the family chose to reside in Perth, Western Australia, which is where Isla's family are based.

Meanwhile, the former couple announced their separation in 2023, and when the divorce was finalized last month, they shared a statement which read: "We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.

© Instagram The couple were last pictured together in November 2023

"We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."

It seems the pair remain on great terms and certainly haven't lost their sense of humor.

Isla recently posted an article on her Instagram Story, which claimed the pair "narrowly" missed each other at Wimbledon, with Isla quipping: "Hang on? Who's watching the kids? @sachabaroncohen," proving that they do in fact maintain a communicative relationship despite no longer being married.