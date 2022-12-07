Isla Fisher shows off stunning 'Hanukkah' home feature - and just wow Isla shares her husband Sacha Baron Cohen's sense of humor

Like many other Jewish celebrities, Isla Fisher and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen will be celebrating Hanukkah instead of Christmas this season. The Hollywood couple are very open about their faith and Isla celebrated Jewish festivities in a playful way earlier this week.

Isla, 46, posed in front of an enormous Christmas tree while visiting Washington, D.C. for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center. The decadent festive feature towered about the actress and boasted lavish ornamentation including pearlescent baubles and tinsel.

The actress was pictured smiling alongside the unmissable tree, donning a pair of blue jeans, a simple gray T-shirt and a navy blazer for the occasion.

Isla took to social media to share the snap, captioning the image: "I finally put up my Chanukah bush." The mother-of-three joked about the impressive scale of the Christmas tree, comparing it to the typically more modest form of a Hanukkah (or Chanukah) bush.

Isla Fisher posed beside an enormous Christmas tree

Isla and Sacha joined a star-studded cohort at the Kennedy Center Honors, where Sacha, who is certainly not one for subtlety, made headlines for targeting Kanye West. The comedian spoke out against the rapper's recent string of antisemitic outbursts, reprising his popular role of Borat to do so.

Sacha also took aim at former US President Donald Trump, who previously dined at his Mar-a-Lago home with the Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

The couple have been married since 2010

While Isla and Sacha aren't afraid of a public political confrontation, the couple are notably private about their family life. Isla opened up in a new interview with The Australian's Women's Weekly and delivered a candid look at family life behind closed doors.

The pair are proud parents to Olive, Elula and Montgomery, and they're incredibly hands when it comes to raising their children.

Isla admitted that their acting careers can sometimes help when it comes to being a mom and a dad, as she said: "One of the perks of being an actor is you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime.

