Kourtney Kardashian's total home transformation since marrying Travis Barker
Collage of Kourtney Kardashian and Christmas trees© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's total home transformation since marrying Travis Barker is uncanny

The Kardashians star has overhauled her style

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian's style totally changed when she fell in love with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, switching from high-glamour ensembles to black hoodies and combat boots – and her home décor has undergone the same overhaul.

In honour of the holiday season, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a look back at her Christmas decorations over the years and we couldn't help but notice the shift in style since she and Travis, who have been friends for years, became romantically involved.

As well as a look at her evolving tastes, Kourtney also revealed her shifting approach to festive dressing. One more recent snap showed her cozy in festive pyjamas, while a throwback showed the 45-year-old dressed in a tiny green Mrs. Claus outfit, complete with thigh-high red leather boots!

Kourtney Kardashian dressed as mrs claus in green velvet and red thigh high boots© Instagram
Kourtney's festive style has changed

Read on to see Kourtney's evolving festive style from total opulence to laid-back class...

Screenshot of Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas tree at home with Travis Barker © Instagram

Kourtney's 2024 Christmas decorations

This year, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters has kept her holiday décor lowkey, simply adding a twinkling Christmas tree dressed in classic white lights to her living room, sharing several photos of the towering fir tree beside her roaring fire.

Candles in a candelabra on a Christmas table © Instagram

2024 table scaping

The whole Kardashian clan is known for outlandish floral décor and over-the-top table dressing, but this year saw Kourtney keep it lowkey, simply adding elegant candelabras dressed with red ribbons to her table, complemented by fir tree fronds.

Red christmas trees at kourtney kardashian's house© Instagram

2022 red trees

Though Kourtney and Travis became husband and wife in 2022, they didn't move in together until the following year, so her 2022 holiday décor remained OTT, with endless sparkling red trees throughout her home.


Christmas trees at kourtney kardashian's house© Instagram

Countless trees

Dressing her whole entrance hall in twinkling trees is clearly a favorite style for Kourtney, with several years of décor comprising a whole forest of trees moved into her Calabasas mansion.

upside down Christmas trees at kourtney kardashian's house© Instagram

Upside down décor

In 2019, Kourtney hosted the family's decadent Christmas eve party, transforming her backyard into a cozy and whimsical space, as well as hanging upside-down trees in the foyer of her home.


Christmas trees at kourtney kardashian's childhood house© Instagram

Throwback festivities

Even pre-fame, the Kardashian family enjoyed going all out for the holidays, with a throwback photo showing a tree from Kourtney and Kim's childhood.

Before they went for flashy, extravagant décor, the family's tree looked just like ours, dressed with personal decorations, minimal lights and surrounded by presents.

