Kourtney Kardashian's total home transformation since marrying Travis Barker is uncanny

Kourtney Kardashian's style totally changed when she fell in love with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, switching from high-glamour ensembles to black hoodies and combat boots – and her home décor has undergone the same overhaul.

In honour of the holiday season, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a look back at her Christmas decorations over the years and we couldn't help but notice the shift in style since she and Travis, who have been friends for years, became romantically involved.

As well as a look at her evolving tastes, Kourtney also revealed her shifting approach to festive dressing. One more recent snap showed her cozy in festive pyjamas, while a throwback showed the 45-year-old dressed in a tiny green Mrs. Claus outfit, complete with thigh-high red leather boots!

© Instagram Kourtney's festive style has changed

Read on to see Kourtney's evolving festive style from total opulence to laid-back class...

© Instagram Kourtney's 2024 Christmas decorations This year, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters has kept her holiday décor lowkey, simply adding a twinkling Christmas tree dressed in classic white lights to her living room, sharing several photos of the towering fir tree beside her roaring fire.



© Instagram 2024 table scaping The whole Kardashian clan is known for outlandish floral décor and over-the-top table dressing, but this year saw Kourtney keep it lowkey, simply adding elegant candelabras dressed with red ribbons to her table, complemented by fir tree fronds.



© Instagram 2022 red trees Though Kourtney and Travis became husband and wife in 2022, they didn't move in together until the following year, so her 2022 holiday décor remained OTT, with endless sparkling red trees throughout her home.





© Instagram Countless trees Dressing her whole entrance hall in twinkling trees is clearly a favorite style for Kourtney, with several years of décor comprising a whole forest of trees moved into her Calabasas mansion.



© Instagram Upside down décor In 2019, Kourtney hosted the family's decadent Christmas eve party, transforming her backyard into a cozy and whimsical space, as well as hanging upside-down trees in the foyer of her home.



