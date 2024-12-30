Kourtney Kardashian might live in a stunning mansion in California said to be worth around $10 million, but the reality star and business owner isn't afraid to show the more "normal" side of her life at home as a mom of four.

The Lemme founder took to Instagram shortly before Christmas Day to share some snaps of her family getting prepared for the festive season and one photo of her kitchen prompted plenty of praise from her fans.

Kourtney's photo showed the mess made while the family made delicious hot chocolate drinks, showing the humble side of the super-famous celeb.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of her kitchen at home

One person wrote in response: "The chocolate spill is so real," followed by a laughing-face emoji, while another said: "I love how she is so normal with posting her life and her kids."

Another agreed, commenting: "I love it, to me, it said 'I'm home with my kids'", as a fourth added: "I love how real you are girl."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis at Christmas

Kourtney and Travis Barker's humble kitchen

Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's kitchen has dark marble work surfaces and steel appliances.

It also has a huge island in the middle of the room which is also marble topped with plenty of white cupboards underneath for storage.

In the dining area of the kitchen, the couple have placed a large circular table beneath their window with plenty of seating for the whole family.

© Instagram Kourtney's kitchen looks out onto their garden

Meanwhile, another photo from the same post on her Instagram gave fans a glimpse at the living room where the whole family was gathered.

The cute snap showed Kourtney and Travis in their matching Christmas pyjamas with Santa Claus slippers while their coffee table was scattered with books, mugs and candles.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' adorable Christmas PJs

The floor in front of them was also scattered with plenty of boxes and what appeared to be open presents, showing a very lived-in home.

Although this Christmas was no doubt super special for Travis and Kourtney, who wed in 2021, last year marked their first as parents to their son, Rocky Thirteen.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2023 but the two were already respective parents from previous relationships.

Kourtney is a mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, from her long-term relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis is a dad to Landon and Alabama, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana.

© Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Fans of Kourtney and Travis are well aware that the couple loved to embrace any holiday season and adorn their home with decorations and incredible displays.

Whether it's Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, the pair go all out and dress their home accordingly including their enormous dining room and their grand hallway.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shares a look at the Christmas tree in her and Travis Barker's home

One festive touch at their home that wowed fans this year was their enormous Christmas tree which stood proudly in their entrance hall.

A photo shared on Instagram showed the tree in all its glory and though it was impressive in size, it was arguably understated.

Travis and Kourtney had decided to forgo any ornaments or baubles and decorate the tree in a simple yet elegant way with just bright glittering lights from top to bottom.