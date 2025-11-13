Why your towels go stiff and scratchy – and how to keep them soft for longer

There are few things quite as unpleasant as a stiff towel, a laundry load that's still damp, or that slightly crusty, stale smell that you get after a load gone wrong. Though it may be an irritating and irksome issue, fortunately, it's actually a relatively easy problem to fix – you don't need to call it a day when the towels get tough, they just need a bit of TLC. Not only is it a simple issue, but it's also one with many solutions!

As someone who frequently covers easy home hacks for HELLO!'s lifestyle desk, I know there's nothing better than a quick fix for something as inconvenient as a stiff towel. I spoke to a product development scientist and domestic appliance expert with 35 years of experience, to compile the definitive guide to keeping your towels soft for longer, sharing what to do if they've gone rough, and the mistakes you may be making that could be ruining your laundry loads.

Why are my towels so rough?

According to Olivia Young, a product development scientist at cleaning brand Astonish with over five years of experience testing and designing household products from scratch, there are many reasons why towels can go rough in the first place, including simply being "worn and overused".

© Getty Images It's easy to restore the softness of tough towels

Explaining why they may go stiff after being washed, she cites "a build-up of residue and product during your wash cycle" and "using too much fabric softener" as the most likely reasons. "Essentially, if your towels are cotton, which they most likely are, the fibres that make up your towel can become overdried and, as a result, build up a soapy residue that causes them to stick together," Olivia explains. "This is why they may feel hard to touch, as opposed to nice and soft."

The other reason is that you might just be washing the towels too much and with too much intensity. The product development scientist explains that towels being exposed to "high temperatures and hard water for extended periods of time" can contribute to a rougher texture. She advises less intense cycles, which still get the cleaning done, but more gently.

How to soften rough towels

The simplest solution is to remove the build-up that might be causing your towels to go stiff! Olivia advises using white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda, two household staples, in order to do this. "Simply combine to make a solution and apply to your towels before you put them in the wash, or put directly into the drum," she suggests.

"You'll find this works by altering the acidity in the towels and removing the residue," Olivia adds. "However, ensure you take care with this method and don't do it too often, as overusing could damage the towel fibres."

© Getty Images Fabric softeners can cause residue build-up in towels

Ian Palmer-Smith, a domestic appliance service and repair expert with over 35 years of industry experience working with Domestic & General, also suggests using white vinegar, asserting that perfecting your laundry routine in general is key to keeping towels as soft as possible.

A step further than Olivia, he suggests avoiding fabric softener entirely, as well as other products like brightening laundry detergents. "Detergents marketed as 'brightening detergent' contain ingredients such as bleach and benzoyl peroxide," the appliance expert explains. "These ingredients can be harsh on towels and can result in deterioration of the fibres, leading to towels with a rough and flat texture."

© Getty Images Perfecting your washing machine routine is vital to keeping soft towels

Instead of fabric softeners, which Ian, like Olivia, says leave residue that causes towels to go stiff, he states that sticking to a regular warm cycle is more efficient. "To kill bacteria and keep towels hygienic, the cycle needs to be warm (between 40 and 60 degrees) but anything over this would quickly start to weaken the fibres, leading to stiff and scratchy towels," he explains.

How to soften towels without a tumble dryer

For those who don't have access to a tumble dryer, there are still alternative options, such as drying your laundry outside on a washing line or drying rack. Olivia adds: "This works particularly well if it is a dry and mild day, as the natural breeze will prevent the towels from drying too stiff. The sun can also help brighten up any white towels – which is always a bonus!"

If the weather isn't so kind, you can also allow them to dry inside using a drying rack or clothes horse, and then iron the towels once dry. No matter the conditions, or your situation, there's always an easy way to save your towels from stiffness!