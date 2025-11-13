Inside Greg Davies' elusive private life away from Taskmaster

Greg Davies reportedly lives in the Kennington area of London, and has called the UK capital home for many years now. He moved from Shropshire to the Big Smoke to study English and Drama at Brunel University and after that worked in a variety of different schools as a teacher for 13 years. It was in 2003 that he made his TV debut, and the rest is history with comedian Greg, since starring in The Inbetweeners, Man Down and appearing on many panel shows like Never Mind the Buzzcocks. As Taskmaster series 20 reaches its conclusion, we take a look into Greg's life off camera…

Who does Greg Davies live with?

Greg isn't currently known to have a partner or any children, so it is believed he lives alone in London. He was previously in a relationship with Labour Party politician Liz Kendall from 2007 to 2015. The MP previously told The Mirror: "I am not going to be the sort of politician who does all that stuff about their private life because it's very precious to me and really important to me that I have that space that’s personal and just to me. We are not together any more but we remain really good friends."

Greg Davies and Alex Horne in Taskmaster

While his roles on screen may require him to travel, it sounds like he's not the biggest fan because of the stress of packing. "I'm an incredibly disorganised human being," he told The Independent. "Every time I travel, I'm in a rage until I reach my destination. I find myself shouting at suitcases, as if it's their fault that I'm an inefficient packer." When The Independent quizzed him on his favourite place in the British Isles, his hometown was top of the bill. "Shropshire, my home county. It's a really unspoilt, beautiful place," he said.

© Neil Mockford Greg was a teacher before turning to TV

Does Greg Davies have social media?

While Greg does have his own Instagram account, which boasts a nail-biting number of 399,000 followers, he doesn't share too much personal information on it. Instead, he chooses to post promotional posters for his shows and tours and share snippets of TV clips. When travelling, he occasionally takes selfies, but we do not get to see his private residence.

The Taskmaster house

The iconic Taskmaster house

While Greg records Taskmaster from the comfort of a studio, his co-star Alex Horne is present at the Taskmaster house in Chiswick, West London, when filming the challenges. The show is a big hit and being in its 20th series is testimony to that. Rightmove has images of the property, albeit without its iconic caravan in the garden. It's a humble bungalow with three bedrooms, with a living-dining space, small kitchen and a long garden.