Simone Biles shares glimpse inside sprawling Texas mansion as she continues extensive renovations

Simone Biles has returned from her successful run at the Olympics, and it's no doubt that as she reunites with her husband Jonathan Owens, the gold medalist deserves rest and relaxation.

© BSR Agency Simone Biles at the Olympic Games

But there's work to be done, as her waterfront mansion in Texas is undergoing construction. The gymnast is building her forever home with her football star husband, which started in September 2023 - just months after they tied the knot in April 2023.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone Biles reveals progress on her construction

Simone shared the couple's progress on their new home on her Instagram Story, revealing that while she'd been away there had been major progress on the interiors.

Her kitchen now has modern white cabinets and a black and white marble island at the center for a luxurious feel. Simone also shared a snap of what looked like the beginning of a walk-in wet room with glimmering tiles on the floor and marble walls, as well as a drain in the floor near the window.

Simone Biles: The Gymnastics Icon With Eyes On Olympic Glory

She snapped a mirror selfie in an expansive wall-length mirror that showed debris on the floor as construction was clearly still underway.

Another photo saw a number of white cabinets and drawers being freshly unveiled - perhaps to display her impressive array of medals and trophies as she came home from the Paris Olympics the most decorated gymnast of all time - or for her extensive wardrobe.

© Instagram Simone Biles captured sitting in her half-constructed new home in Texas on Instagram

Simone has kept fans updated on her passion project, sharing a photo of the home's impressive wooden beams and high ceilings back in November 2023. Clearly excited from the photo, which saw her grinning as she reached up, she captioned the photo: "eeeeeeeppppp."

The gymnast's homebuilding hasn't been without its difficulties, as she detailed a setback in construction that same month after she was in the house from 11am til 5pm dealing with an issue. "I thought it was going to be a 30-minute thing bc I had no clue what I was walking into," she explained in a video, before adding that she "made progress."

She added in a second update: "Called my dad for backup yesterday bc I panicked! but I've made so much progress & I'm so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result oops……..I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things."

The star gymnast took home three gold medals and one silver, giving her a total of 11 Olympic medals and 43 international medals overall. Her husband was able to take time off pre-season training expressly to watch her perform, as he was photographed in the stands alongside her parents Nellie and Ronald wearing a Simone Biles t-shirt.