Simone Biles' mammoth kitchen doubles as a gym – inside The Olympic gold medallist shared a look inside her Houston home

Simone Biles' stunning kitchen inside her home in Houston, Texas, has such an impressive size that she has even been able to practice her gymnastics skills inside!

READ: Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

The Olympic gold medallist didn't let lockdown impact her training schedule after bringing the gym to her home. In March 2020, she shared a video of herself doing handstands on a set of bars that were positioned on purple mats in her open plan kitchen.

"Stay home and stay focused! #PowerRunsInTheFamily #stayhome," Simone wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simone Biles falls off mat during Tokyo 2020 qualifying rounds

In the background, her kitchen was decorated with white cupboards, grey marble work surfaces and black stools positioned around the breakfast bar. To finish off the modern aesthetic, three grey crystal light fittings hung overhead.

Simone practised her gymnastics skills in her open-plan kitchen during lockdown

In another selfie, Simone's fans got a better look at the space, which has pale grey splashback tiles, silver appliances and modern artwork that adds a splash of colour.

MORE: Who lives at Kensington Palace? Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal neighbours revealed

MORE: 7 royals who have competed in the Olympic Games

Her beautiful interior quickly earned praise from her followers. "You have beautiful home," commented one of her followers, and another added: "I want your kitchen." A third remarked: "I love your lights @simonebiles - so glam!"

The gymnast's modern kitchen inside her home in Houston

The space also features floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors that lead onto a patio area, where Simone posed for a selfie. She had positioned a cushioned bench along one wall next to a bed for her pet dog, and several windows looked onto the patio.

Simone purchased her modern house back in 2019 and has since unveiled her incredible garden transformation.

Simone's kitchen leads onto an outdoor patio

Back in September 2020, Simone posed for a picture inside her mammoth pool which took up a large portion of the garden. It had several different levels inside, but it was empty at the time with green moss growing on the concrete.

Fast forward one month and the space looked entirely different, with the pool filled with water and even featuring a raised hot tub level. There was also a large patio area and a lush green lawn with trees lining the wooden fence.

RELATED: Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's jaw-dropping £32.3million mansion

Read more HELLO! US stories here