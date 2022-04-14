Is Taskmaster star Greg Davies married? Find out more Who is Greg Davies currently dating?

We adore watching Greg Davies on his hit game show Taskmaster, but how much do you know about his life away from cameras?

Find out if the funnyman is married and if he has children here...

WATCH: Have you seen Greg's hit Channel 4 show Taskmaster?

Is Greg Davies married?

Greg tends to keep his personal life private. And while he is not married, we do know that he previously dated Labour party politician Liz Kendall, and the pair parted aways in 2015.

Liz confirmed they had split back in 2015

At the time, Liz told The Mirror: "I am not going to be the sort of politician who does all that stuff about their private life because it’s very precious to me and really important to me that I have that space that’s personal and just to me. We are not together any more but we remain really good friends."

It is not known whether Greg has a partner or is dating anyone at the moment and the comedian previously joked that he had "given up" on romance during a visit to The Graham Norton Show. During the chat, he revealed that his grandad had unwittingly walked on him and a girlfriend during a risqué moment. He joked: "It's not for me, romance... that was the day I gave up on romance."

Greg is thought to be single at the moment

He also recently revealed to The Times that an ex-girlfriend convinced him to switch from a teacher to a career in comedy, explaining: "I’ve been doing comedy for about 15 years now. I always wanted to do it, I just never had thick enough skin.

"A girlfriend I had while teaching was a pragmatist and always told me that if you want to do something then go for it. So eventually I made the switch. Comedy is definitely where I’m happiest."

Does Greg Davies have children?

While Greg is known for portraying protective father Ken in the sitcom Cuckoo, the actor himself does not have any children. He does, however, have lots of experience looking after kids as he was a secondary school drama and English teacher for 13 years before moving into comedy.

