Inside the zen 'Hamptons of Portugal' resort where Sarah Ferguson is tipped to be moving

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, is set to move out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in early 2026, after losing all of his royal titles due to links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. As well as the King's brother losing his long-term home, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who remained living at the property, will also be evicted. Discover her rumoured new life in Portugal…

Why is Sarah Ferguson moving to Portugal?

After being linked to the scandal herself, Sarah Ferguson is likely wanting to keep a low profile, so moving out of the UK seems like a logical step, but why the European destination of Portugal? Well, that's thanks to her daughter, Princess Eugenie.

© Instagram Eugenie is rumoured to be helping out her mother with accommodation

Eugenie has her own home there due to her husband, Jack Brooksbank's, work there. The couple, along with their two sons, August and Ernest, reside at the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Comporta. Jack works as a marketing, sales and promotion expert for the high-end coastal resort. It has been reported, but not yet confirmed, that Eugenie has made space in her home for her mother.

Princess Eugenie, who occasionally shares the odd family snap from her beach visits, opened up about how much her sons love the ocean in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "They love swimming," the 35-year-old revealed about her two boys, August and Ernest.

"The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher," she added, "so we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls."

With five years of experience writing about royalty and their cherished homes, i've noticed that it is very commonplace for them to have (at least) two homes to split their time between. As well as Portugal, Eugenie has a base in London within the Kensington Palace grounds. Her sister, Beatrice also splits her time, but between London and the Cotswolds.

Eugenie's London base, Ivy Cottage

A-list location

The area has been unofficially named the Hampton's of Portugal, with many celebrity names flocking to snap up properties on this idyllic stretch of land. According to reports, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has applied for residency in Portugal and is said to be keen on buying a villa at the resort. George and Amal Clooney are considering buying a holiday villa in the same area, according to fresh reports, despite George's representative having previously denied the move. We shall see!

© Getty Nicole is set to move there too

What is CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club like?

The website is filled with video clips of stunning shorelines and idyllic pastimes and the promotional text reads: "Languid warm days cooled by fresh sea breezes. The sweet scent of pine as you wake up in the morning. Afternoons spent surfing, golfing, horseback riding, or exploring the region's finest vineyards and coastal villages. Evenings bring big family dinners under star-filled skies. Dance barefoot on the beach until way past your bedtime."

In an image shared to Instagram of yoga taking place on the resort, the Discovery Land Company wrote: "The picturesque European coastline is the perfect backdrop to reach your zen," so perhaps a slice of zen is what Sarah is seeking at this Portuguese retreat?

© AFP via Getty Images Tourists ride horse along Comporta beach

Job vacancies

There are currently 14 different vacancies via the Discovery Land Company website, everything from a chief sommelier to "curating wine selections" through to a locker room attendant to "operate the shoe-shine service with precision and pride" among other tasks. In all job descriptions, the resort is explained to prospective employees.

It reads: "Costaterra is a private members-only residential community in Comporta – Portugal. It combines luxury living with top-tier hospitality, offering incredible dining, a world-class golf course, spa services, outdoor pursuits, and immersive local experiences."