Sarah Ferguson's potential move abroad where 'no one cares' about famous identity

Following the saga surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction from Royal Lodge, in light of more information about his connection with Jeffrey Epstein emerging, questions have been raised about where his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would live, given that they had lived together in the property since 2008. While it is known that the disgraced royal will be moving into a home on the Sandringham Estate, with York Cottage emerging as the most likely candidate, it isn't yet known what will happen to his author ex-wife. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I write about the homes of the British royal family every day, and I think that it's likely she will go to live near one of her two daughters.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, left behind their royal residence back in 2022, moving to the sun-soaked Algarve in Portugal with their two young sons, August and Ernest. They previously lived in the gorgeous Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace estate, and still use it as their base in the UK. At the time, The Telegraph reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because Jack had begun working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie often shares beachside photos of the family in Portugal

Indeed, Jack is "working on marketing, sales and promotion" for the property tycoon, as the publication reported, with prices on that highly-sought-after development beginning at a staggering £3.6 million. However, Princess Eugenie herself revealed that there was another reason why the family decided to move to Portugal.

During an episode of the hit Table Manners podcast, hosted by singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie Ware, the 35-year-old explained why she enjoys the quieter life outside of London: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sarah Ferguson – biography

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey explained further: "Princess Eugenie and Jack split their time between London and Portugal for Jack's property development role, but Eugenie has previously spoken about having the best of both worlds."

The royal expert continued: "She's long been an advocate for protecting our oceans, and has also spoken about her sons' August and Ernest's love of the beach and swimming, something which is more accessible on Portugal's Blue Coast."

Sarah Ferguson seeking privacy

While, for Princess Eugenie, the quiet is optimal for raising two young children, and her love for the landscape draws her to the Algarve, it may be a little more complicated for her mother. Given the media scrutiny around her and her involvement in her ex-husband's Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it's believed that she's 'not doing great', as royal biographer Robert Jobson explained on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

© WireImage Andrew and Sarah still live together despite their divorce

In a special episode of the podcast, author Andrew Lownie, told HELLO! that going "under the radar" abroad would be an option for Sarah and her husband. "I think a stronger possibility is that she goes [to Switzerland] and he goes somewhere else, possibly without extradition treaties to the United Kingdom," he explained.

Princess Eugenie's idyllic UK base

Since marrying in 2018, Princess Eugenie and Jack have lived in a few different homes but their current family home in London is the beautiful Ivy Cottage, on the Kensington Palace estate. Some believe that the family may return before their eldest is of school age, however this has not been confirmed and the doting mother continues to share glimpses into her children's sun-soaked lifestyle via her social media channel.