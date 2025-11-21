Earl Charles Spencer reveals extreme measures to protect Princess Diana's childhood home

Earl Charles Spencer, 61, enjoys sharing fascinating information about his ancestral seat, Althorp House, and his 296,000 Instagram followers lap it up. Growing up, he lived there with his sister, Princess Diana, and to this day her legacy lives on at the property with a temple dedicated to her in the grounds and her burial site on an island in the middle of the Oval Lake.

On Thursday, Charles revealed a lesser-known fact about the property, revealing how they protect all of the precious books in their picture-perfect library. The historical pieces are kept safe with UV proof glass and blinds, Diana's brother told his following.

Alongside a series of photos of the much-loved reading room, he penned: "I'm working in the Library at @althorphouse today, with the late November sunshine as a glorious companion (please rest assured, the windows and blinds are 100% UV proof - nothing is getting damaged).

"Such a gorgeous room, this - designed in the 1780s by the architect Henry Holland (who was the landscape artist Capability Brown’s son-in-law). A perfect place to read, of course - but also to write. #capabilitybrown #library #novemberlight."

The property's 10,000-strong collection of books is showcased in a mesmerising fashion with floor-to-ceiling shelves inside the library. The space also features a giant crystal chandelier and ornate sculpting on the ceiling. The room has been decorated with gold-framed paintings are there are cosy sofas to enable Charles to sit and read at leisure.

The Althorp library is a favourite room of Charles'

The library's history

According to Althorp's official Facebook account, this is just a snapshot of the original book collection. "The original library at Althorp consisted of 43,000 early printed books, including 58 Caxtons, collected by the 2nd Earl Spencer and filling 8 rooms. The current library now holds 10,000 books dates from 1892," one post read.

The Earl has previously posted about the library at his home on Instagram, where he also described it as his "favourite" room – and we don't blame him!

© Alamy Stock Photo The front of Althorp house, seat of Earl Spencer and childhood home of Diana Princess of Wales, Northamptonshire, England, UK

Diana's gravesite

The late Princess has been laid to rest on the island in the centre of the Oval Lake. Aerial shots show that her final resting place is out of bounds for visitors as it can only be reached via boat.

It is believed that the initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but security concerns changed the plan to be within Charles' private residence. The lake's bridge was also removed for another level of security.

© David Goddard An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales. The Round Oval lake is located in the Althorp Estate, home to Spencer family.

In my role as Homes Editor, I often write about Althorp and one of the most talked about areas of the property is most certainly the Oval Lake. Not only is it a final resting spot but it also has incredible beauty no matter the season and Earl Spencer is always sharing different angles of the scenic area.

While visitors during the summer opening months cannot visit the island, they can pay their respects at the special temple on site. Members of the public often leave flowers, cards and gifts for the late Princess outside of the temple.