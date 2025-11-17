Victoria Beckham gives us a lesson in styling a mini dress in your 50s

Victoria Beckham has a penchant for timeless, tailored pieces, and that includes the classic tuxedo dress. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the fashion darling wished her dear friend and fitness consultant, Jovana Rajacic, a happy birthday, and of course, she did so in style. Sharing a chic throwback photo, which also included a cameo from her husband, David Beckham, VB proved that mini-length dresses can be worn at just about any age. Curating a minimalist and elegant ensemble, Victoria, 51, was seen posing in a black structured dress complete with tights and pointed pump stilettos.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham posed with friends and her husband, David Beckham, in a streamlined tuxedo dress

With her balayage locks touselled in effortless waves, the mum-of-four opted for a brown smoky eye and a warm, taupe lip. A long-time fan of the tuxedo dress, Victoria has worn the hard-working piece on numerous occasions. In 2017, she released her very own take on the decadent design, and in 2019, she donned another tuxedo mini, also from her collection, to celebrate New Year's Eve with her family and friends at Soho Farmhouse.

Victoria Beckham's approach to fashion

A firm believer in having fun with one's style, Victoria has spoken about the notion of dressing for one's age. "The thing with ageing is that it is what it is. I always remember Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60. It's good advice! But generally, I feel good about things," she told The Sunday Times.

© WireImage Victoria wants to constantly evolve

"I still think it's important to evolve and try new things. I don't ever want to be that person that is in a rut," Victoria noted. "Because I think women probably get to a certain age where they're scared, and I think it is important to change it up, whether it's, you know, a different shoulder on a tailored jacket — you know, maybe more of a boxy shape as opposed to more fitted. It's those little, tiny differences that can keep you relevant."

For Victoria, getting older has only increased her confidence. "I am comfortable with who I am, I accept how I look, I make the best of what I have. I feel, professionally and personally, really accomplished at 49," Victoria told The Sunday Times in 2023.

© GC Images The former Spice Girl feels far more comfortable in her skin these days

"I consider how I apply my makeup. But I like how it feels being older. I wouldn't want to be 25 again. I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked OK. I've always been quite tough on myself, but because of that, I've also always strived to be the best version of myself. It's not about changing anything, it's just about looking at the best version of yourself.

"I have more muscle tone at 49 than I did at 25. I don't obsess over it, but I think age shouldn't stop you from achieving personal goals. You can still look great. You know more about your body, you know what works. I know what I've got to do in the gym, I know what I've got to eat, I know more about what works on my face. Knowledge is a great thing."