Victoria Beckham unveils surprise Christmas decorations at £31m mansion

From ceiling-scraping trees to impressive bauble archways, celebrity Christmas decorations are pretty spectacular, however, Victoria Beckham has proven that less is more with her surprising front door decorations.

The star recorded her son Cruz dressed as Spiderman jumping around the entrance way of the £31million family home on Friday, and behind him, two simple wreaths were clear to see.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham inadvertently reveals Christmas decorations at London home

The Beckhams have two perfectly placed floral displays on their Georgian double doors and the wreaths themselves have been kept bare – no hint of a pinecone or holly sprigs and certainly no flashing lights.

Their Christmas tree also appeared to be rather low-key when it was unveiled on 1 December. The mother-of-four took to Instagram to declare: "Elf is back," and the small toy could be seen hugging one of the undecorated branches of their Christmas tree.

Victoria revealed her Christmas tree on 1 December

Underneath the seasonal tree stood five Cadbury's advent calendars – presumably one for each of the children as well as perhaps one for husband David!

It is unclear whether the tree was yet to be decorated or if this was the final look. The star added virtual baubles via the app, but perhaps it was the mischievous elf who was the one responsible for the missing decorations.

Although the festive decorations are minimal, Victoria and David do always go to town with their Elf on a Shelf ideas – leaving fans seriously impressed.

The Beckhams have great Elf on the Shelf ideas

This year we've seen the family elf having a movie night with a Posh Spice barbie doll. Too cute!

Back last year, the children found a cheeky little elf in the kitchen – complete with PPE. Showing off their sense of humour, David and Victoria Beckham decided to make the elf pandemic-appropriate. He was seen to be wearing a small felt face mask, fastened to his face to keep him protected from the virus.

