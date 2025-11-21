Amanda Holden dubbed a 'Christmas angel' following candyland home transformation

You know the festive season is rapidly approaching when Amanda Holden decks the halls of her family home. The likes of Victoria Beckham, Stacey Solomon and Amanda regularly impress their followers with towering trees with varying degrees of decorations, but HELLO! HQ was left in awe of the 54-year-old former Wild at Heart actress' latest display.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Radio star shared a tour inside her Christmas transformation, starting with the multi-coloured baubles and candy canes on the exterior of the red-brick property, before moving into the home, where classic red bows and rich chocolate brown decorations adorn the trees, and garlands wrap around her bannisters. See the epic finished result in the video above…

She may describe herself as the "handmaiden" of Christmas, but her fans were quick to call her a "Christmas angel"! The Britain's Got Talent judge, who lives in Cobham, Surrey, with her husband Chris Hughes and children Lexi and Hollie, said: "Oh my gosh, I’m so excited to share my front door and Christmas tree with you all! As you know, I love Christmas as much as @mariahcarey (but I am a mere handmaiden to her Queen! )

"Thanks so much to @earlyhoursltd for the stunning outside and @thechristmasbuilders for our incredible." Rushing to the comments section, one follower described it as "epic", while another said it was "pure magic." Early Hours takes a bespoke approach to their installations, but they are known for their impressive floral displays, while the Christmas Builders are more seasonal with their "festive masterpieces."

Amanda's past decorations

Pretty peacocks Having written about celebrity homes on HELLO!'s Lifestyle Desk for six years, I know that when it comes to decorations, more is more in Amanda's household. Back in 2021, before she moved into her new home in Surrey, the mother-of-two shared photos of her bold door arch, which included blue, purple and green baubles interspersed with peacock feathers.



The Nutcracker The following year, she turned to Early Hours Ltd to transform her entranceway. The doors to Amanda's home were flanked by nutcracker statues and finished with bauble-filled garland and two wreaths.

Classic colours She sold the home for £5 million in 2023, after it had been on the market for over a year. The same year, she showed off her gold and red baubles outside her new home, but admitted she wasn't prepared for Christmas Day with her family. "We just moved and had no chairs, so thanks @thewstudiostyle for the hire," she wrote next to a photo of her table dressed with decorative flamingos.

© Instagram Modern monochromatic Having more time to prepare for the holidays in 2024, Amanda chose a monochromatic tree in her sprawling entrance hall, topped with white baubles and black velvet.

Amanda's Christmas tips

Amanda has never hidden her love of the festive season. In an interview with HELLO! in 2017, the presenter shared her top tips for a stress-free season, even if you're hosting.

"The most stressful part about entertaining at Christmas is running out of time – start your preparation early and make a schedule and stick to it – i.e when you dig out your Christmas decorations, when you stock up on food etc. I chop as much as I can the night before and get out all of my Christmas crockery so I have a bit more time on the day," said Amanda.