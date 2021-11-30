Amanda Holden's fans issue warning over bold animal-themed Christmas door

Forget the traditional red, silver and gold Christmas decorations, Amanda Holden has proven that bright blue is the way to add a bold festive touch to your home this year!

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden's two family homes are nothing alike

Just hours after showing off her beautiful Christmas tree, the Heart Radio star took to Instagram to reveal her door arch at her Surrey home. The brown double doors were surrounded by blue, purple and green baubles interspersed with peacock feathers, while two matching wreaths hung on the door.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden is so happy with epic playroom makeover

"Our beautiful door decorated by the hugely talented @earlyhoursltd," Amanda wrote next to the video, which she accompanied with the classic Christmas song, Holly Jolly Christmas by Michael Buble.

"Wowzas!! This is amazing," gushed one fan in the comments section, while another sweetly remarked: "This looks fantastic. Love the colours and so Christmassy." Another added: "Love the peacock feathers," but some weren't convinced they liked the animal theme - and even warned that it could bring her bad luck.

"Omgg hope you're not superstitious. Upside down peacock feathers are a bad luck sign up north," one person said. It is considered extremely unlucky to have them in the house, perhaps because in the Mediterranean region, the eye markings on the feathers remind people of the evil eye of Lilith, or because Mongol warriors in the 13th century wore peacock feathers into battle.

READ: Amanda Holden reveals luxe Christmas decorations at Surrey mansion

RELATED: Amanda Holden's fun neon lights are firmly on our Christmas list

Amanda's impressive festive door display at her Surrey home

The Britain's Got Talent star is clearly getting into the holiday spirit since she also recently showed off her Christmas tree and tagged @elementshomegarden, the brand responsible for the show-stopping design.

Amanda positioned herself underneath her tree for a photo opportunity on Sunday, showing off the grand design adorned with twinkling lights, giant sparkling baubles, feathers and a large blue ribbon cascading down the branches.

The radio presenter recently revealed her Christmas tree

Although some of her followers were in love with the unusual feathers, others questioned the use of the blue fabric down the tree. "Not totally sold on the weird blue sash thingy," said one.

Amanda has two stunning homes that she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie. As well as their main Surrey house, the family can also enjoy their Cotswolds holiday home, which is packed with rustic charm.

In 2020, Amanda dressed the door at her cute cottage but she chose much more traditional colours and styles. Her outdoor display included hundreds of baubles in pastel pink and gold colours and pretty foliage.

READ: Vogue Williams' plush second home is a winter wonderland in new photos

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.