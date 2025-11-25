Jelly Roll opens the doors inside stunning new barn on sprawling 500-acre property in Tennessee

Jelly Roll is giving fans an exclusive peek inside his spectacular Tennessee estate, and it’s as bold and warm as the artist himself. Nestled on 500 acres of lush countryside, the separate farmhouse which he affectionately calls his 'barndominium' is a striking blend of rustic charm and modern comfort.

In the Youtube video, the rapper-turned-country star drives over to the newly refurbished barn and shows off his cozy, richly decorated bedroom, complete with a dramatic black-and-white tiger portrait, textured fur throws, and earth-toned linens. Another room features a touching painting of two horses nuzzling, giving the space a serene and heartfelt atmosphere.

The kitchen is a stylish mix of deep-toned cabinetry, statement pendant lighting, and a sprawling marble island, the perfect hub for gatherings. Festive cheer is already in full swing, with a brightly lit Christmas tree adding seasonal sparkle beside the window.

© Youtube Jelly Roll showcases his Tennessee estate

Jelly Roll, dressed casually in a hoodie and cap, is seen grinning ear-to-ear as he shares a tender moment with his wife, Bunnie XO, in the heart of the home.

Outside, a charming stone path leads to a firepit surrounded by Adirondack chairs, all set against a stunning backdrop of tall trees and rolling hills, a tranquil escape that reflects Jelly Roll’s deep connection to nature and family.

© Youtube Inside Jelly Roll's incredible barn

The "Need a Favor" singer purchased the large plot of land in 2024, and he and his wife have filled it with animals, including mini-cows, donkeys, a pony, and more.

The decision to expand their property portfolio was an easy one for the singer, who previously shared the heartbreaking reason behind the purchase.

Last October, Jelly Roll revealed in an emotional video that buying the 500-acre farm was a way to honor his late father, Horace 'Buddy' DeFord, who died of cancer in 2019.

© Youtube Jelly Roll's sprawling estate

The singer explained how growing up in Antioch, Tennessee, he used to visit his paternal uncle's farm where he learned to ride ATVs and shoot guns.

"I'll never forget, we left there [once] when I was probably 12 years old and I talked to my father about it, said, 'How come we never got a farm?' He said, 'Son, it's probably one of the mistakes I regret the most, is that I didn't buy dirt,'" Jelly Roll explained in the Instagram video.

© Youtube Jelly's stunning interiors of the barn

"He said, 'They're never gonna make no more of it, and if you don't listen to no advice from me, buy dirt. Go get you some land.'"

Explaining that he and his dad "were really close", Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion and began to tear up before he cut the video.

Returning slightly composed, he explained how he and Bunnie Xo bought the land while they were away on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour, and the video marked the first time he was seeing it since they closed on the sale.

He continued: "I came home for the first time in a long time. While I was gone, my wife and I, we purchased over 500 acres, and we closed on it when we were gone.

© Youtube Another of the bedrooms in the barn

"I have not been able to come to the land since we owned it, y'all. And this is my first time standing on this property as the owner of it."

Jelly Roll began to get emotional again and chastised himself for crying before starting the video over.

"I came here today to pray over it," he continued. "I came here today to vision-cast in it. I came here today to just walk barefoot in it.

"And most important, I came here today to pull this phone out of my pocket and look y'all in the eye and say thank you, man. I never would have dreamed that this could have been anything about my story."

He concluded: "This is not what I expected… I was never brave enough to dream I'd be standing here today. Thank y'all for just changing my life, man.

"Generational curses were broke because of y'all. I'm standing on it. I am standing here breaking a generational curse right now, and I hope that inspires one of y'all to do the same thing."