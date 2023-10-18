Inside Savannah Guthrie's jaw-dropping new home - complete with Halloween makeover

Savannah Guthrie recently moved into a new home - and she's wasted no time getting settled in!

The Today Show star is gearing up for spooky season and is slowly transforming her house ahead of Halloween.

Photos shared on Instagram included a look at Savannah's beautiful living room, which has been decorated with lights in the shapes of bats, cats and ghosts.

The expansive property boasts periodic features and looks out onto a pretty tree lined street in the city. While Savannah hasn't given any information as to where she has moved to, the home is likely to be close to her work, as she has an early start each morning while hosting the first few hours of Today alongside Hoda Kotb.

The NBC star has lived in her new home since June, but is still waiting to sell her TriBeCa apartment.

Savannah Guthrie has decorated her new home for Halloween

Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman have had their luxury apartment for sale since January, having first purchased it in 2017.

Per People, property records reveal that the TV journalist and her husband have slashed the price by half a million dollars, having re-listed it at $6.6 million down from $7.1 million.

The Today Show star has lots of spooky-themed lights

The home is listed by Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, and the listing claims a purchase would be a "rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

The apartment listing also reveals: "The elevator opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room with nearly 50 feet of linear frontage.

Savannah has lived in her beautiful home since June

The space, renovated to perfection and with wall-to-wall south-facing windows, is ideal for entertaining with three separate living areas."

"Other features in the Great Room include a wall of custom oak millwork adding tremendous warmth and character, concrete ceilings with breathtaking light fixtures and a stunning steel and glass wall with doors that lead to a large formal Dining Area with an antiqued mirror and cerused oak backdrop."

Savannah with her husband Michael Feldman

As well as their property in New York City, Savannah's family also own a beautiful home in Upstate New York, where they spend a lot of their weekends and holidays. It boasts a sprawling garden with an outdoor pool, which she has been making the most of during the warm evenings.

The backyard also has a large wooden decking area and comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants, along with a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees.

The home also boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools. The TV star even has her own indoor gym, equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag.

