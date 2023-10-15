Savannah Guthrie recently moved out of her $6.5 million TriBeCa apartment, but it looks like the Today star and her family have already settled in a stunning new home.

In honor of her husband, Michael Feldman's birthday, Savannah took to social media with a selection of photos and gave fans a glimpse inside her beautiful abode at the same time.

Michael was placed front and center in the post which was accompanied by a tribute which read: "Man of many talents - husband, father, friend + grill master and pizza maestro. Happy birthday to my sweet love @feldmike."

One photo showed Michael whipping up an Italian feast in their beautiful, white kitchen. The room was expansive, with stainless steal appliances and chic overhead lamps.

It appeared homely with red and white checked tea-towels hanging from the oven and evidence of family life scattered on the surfaces.

Michael appeared right at home while cooking barefoot and rolling out fresh dough for a meal for Savannah and their children, Charley and Vale.

"The sweetest guy," commented one fan, while a second said: "Happy birthday, wonderful family," and a third remarked: "Love your home."

While their new pad looks beautiful, they're struggling to sell their previous, plush home. Property records shared by People recently revealed that Savannah and her husband slashed its price by half a million dollars as they couldn't find a buyer when they first listed it back in January.

They initially bought the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom apartment for $7,114,294, however they have now re-listed it at $6.5 million.

The listing describes their former home as "a rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

Their troubles trying to find a buyer don't appear to have dampened Savannah's spirits as she and Michael have attended a series of star-studded events in New York over the past few weeks.

She pulled out all the stops on Thursday, October 5 when they attended the 10th Annual Brooklyn Black Tie Ball together.

Savannah, 51, looked incredible in a stunning black gown, which featured a corseted satin top, floor-length sequined skirt, and a gold locket with a heart-shaped pendant.

Her hair was styled with a braided crown and Michael was caught looking adoringly at his longtime wife. They've been happily married for over a decade after meeting at his 40th birthday bash.

However, when it came to those first few dates, they were quite unusual. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," Savannah told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

They enjoyed a whirlwind romance and became engaged in 2013. A year later, Michael and Savannah exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony outside of her hometown in Arizona.

