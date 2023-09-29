Savannah Guthrie reveals emotional connection to palatial NYC home as she slashes price by half a million dollars

Savannah Guthrie may be selling her palatial condo in the heart of New York City's Tribeca, but that doesn't mean she won't leave kicking and screaming.

"My fingernails will be scraping against the glass leaving this apartment," she said of the property, built in 2016 and now on the market for $6.5 million. "I've never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in and you feel like you could be at a hotel. This is a small, sweet building."

According to the listing, Savannah's full-floor loft spans 3,735 square feet and features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a home office, soaring ten-foot ceilings, hand-painted wall murals by Dean Barger Studios, white oak flooring, custom marble furniture, and bluestone finishes.

it was placed on the market in January 2023 for $7.1 million but this week the price was slashed by more than $500,000.

The Today star and her husband Michael Feldman have plans to relocate to a townhouse in the city, with Savannah telling the Wall Street Journal that it was her "dream" to live in one.

One of the main reasons the TV anchor will feel sentimental about her departure is because the condo was the first home she and Michael purchased together. Savannah was also pregnant with her second child, Charles, six, at the time.

The listing describes the apartment as "one-of-a-kind" and an "architectural masterpiece," with an elevator that "opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room."

The 'great room' is nearly 50 feet long with a concrete ceiling, and is divided into three separate living areas. The ceiling is one of the features that sold Savannah and Michael on the house, she explained: "It looks so urban and cool. We just thought it added a certain edge."

There is also an immaculate open chef's kitchen which is outfitted with "custom and extensive floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, a honed black Saint Laurent marble center island, and a full suite of Gaggenau appliances including a wine refrigerator and a vented range hood."

The primary suite boasts a fireplace and a dressing room. The master bathroom comes with Carrera marble and bluestone finishes, a deep soaking tub beneath a flat-screen television, a separate shower, double vanity, and a wall-hung Toto dual flush water closet.

Two more bedrooms share a "sweet and spacious" bathroom with "Ann Sacks tile floors and Hansgrohe fixtures in polished chrome." The fourth bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom.

Outside of the home, the building has a 24-hour doorman, a full-time super, a state-of-the-art fitness room, and a bike storage room.

Savannah and Michael also own a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in upstate New York, which they purchased for $2.7 million in 2014.

