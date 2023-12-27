Savannah Guthrie shares pognant family photo following big change at home

Savannah Guthrie is feeling incredibly grateful this festive season, having spent Christmas Day with her beloved family.

The Today Show star took to Instagram on Boxing Day to share a series of heartwarming photos featuring herself and her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Vale, nine, and Charles, seven, posing in matching pyjamas inside their family home in New York.

The family appeared to be inside the kitchen at their country home in Upstate New York but this year has seen a big change for them all, as they moved into a new property in New York City over the summer, and have been transforming it into their own space ever since.

Earlier in December, Savannah shared a look inside the property, which had been decorated with a huge Christmas tree.

The tree was placed in the family's living room, and featured a number of quirky decorations including a taco and a pretzel, as well as a cat and a tin of tomato soup.

The family also have a gorgeous Christmas tree in their holiday home, which could be seen in the background of their latest photos.

The holiday home - where Savannah and her family tend to spend weekends and special occasions - boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools.

It also has an indoor gym, equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag. Outside, meanwhile, is a sprawling garden with an outdoor pool.

The backyard also has a large wooden decking area and comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants, along with a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees.

It's been a big year for Savannah, as along with moving home, she's also written a book, which is set to be released in February 2024.

The book, as per Amazon is described as "Mostly What God Does is centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life."

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read. Savannah is deeply spiritual and delved into her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon.

"Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial. "Motherhood tells us everything we need to know about faith.

"Being a parent teaches us in the clearest terms how God, our Father in heaven, relates to us. His love, his frustrations, his compassion for us … The way we feel about our kids is about as close as we can get to grasping how God feels about us, His children."

Savannah joins a number of her Today Show co-stars, who have also published books. These include Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin.

