Savannah Guthrie introduces new family member – see the adorable announcement here

It's a happy holiday season at Savannah Guthrie's home as she has revealed the family of four is now a family of five.

"Merry Christmas and happiest holidays! Oh, and we have a new family member," Savannah captioned an Instagram post that revealed their family Christmas card.

The first image on the card showed Savannah posing with her husband Mike, and their two children, Vale, nine, and eight-year-old son Charley, and under the snap was the phrase: "So. Very. Merry!! Sending all our love, Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley and introducing…"

© Savannah Guthrie Savannah's 2025 Christmas card

The second image on the back of the card then reveals that they have welcomed a puppy into their family, named Fetch.

"FETCH GUTHRIE FELDMAN!!" the back of the card reads.

© Savannah Guthrie Savannah card also reveals their new puppy

"Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley are delighted to announce that this year, we made Fetch happen. Merriest everything to all and blessings for 2025!"In the second snap, Savannah wore a tee that read "I made Fetch happen," while Mike's tee jokingly read: "I let Fetch happen."

Vale and Charley also wore shirts showing their love for Fetch with hearts.

"Fetch" was the phrase Gretchen tried to make happen in the 2006 film Mean Girls.

The puppy appears to be a black Aussiedoodle.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram Savannah is a doting mom to two

Not only was the new addition an early Christmas present but it was also a belated birthday gift for Charley, who turned eight on December 8.

Marking the special occasion on Instagram, Savannah shared a stunning video montage filled with treasured moments from his birth through to 2024.

"This phenomenal boy is 8 this sweet December 8th! Happy golden birthday, dearest Charley," Savannah wrote.

The birthday festivities came after Charley visited his mom on the set of the NBC morning show as school let out for the winter break.

"The best surprise!” Savannah captioned the clip shared on social media, revealing how Charley surprised his mom by running onto the set. "School’s out and Charley made a special guest appearance in Studio 1A. The sweetest morning!"

© Hoda Kotb Hoda's Christmas card for 2025

Savannah's Today costars have also revealed their heartfelt Christmas card, with the children of the anchors taking front and center stage.

Hoda Kotb's card featured daughter Haley Joy and Hope Catherine posing in front of the huge Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

© Jenna Bush Hager Jenna's Christmas card

However, in traditional Jenna Bush Hager fashion, the Hager's card had two pictures, one of her and husband Henry and their three kids, Mila, Poppy Louise and Hal posing together for a traditional portrait, and a second with the family in fairytale costumes.