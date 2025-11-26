Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Christmas decorations leave fans perplexed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright will no doubt be looking forward to spending their first Christmas with daughter Palma, who was born in March. The festivities have already begun in their household with an epic tree and dazzling decorations inside and out. But when they took to Instagram to unveil their seasonal interiors, fans were left with questions…

One fan was perplexed about their set-up, asking: "Where do you open your presents though? In the hallway," because the family have a giant tree in the entranceway of their home as soon as you walk through the door. "I'm sure they may have another tree somewhere else," defended another user.

© Instagram It is Palma's first Christmas

The tree in question has been decked with cascading red baubles and giant bows in burgundy and red hues. The traditional colour scheme stands out against the chic monochrome design of the space. Outside, garlands are twisted around their entranceway pillars, making it a very warm welcome. Eagle-eyed watchers will be able to see the festive sacks at the bottom of the stairs, ready for Father Christmas to fill up on Christmas Eve. See above for the full video.

Lack of child-proofing

The hallway caught the attention for another reason too – the lack of a baby gate. "Where’s the stair gate? They have a child? Doesn't look child friendly to me," commented one user. One fan leapt to their defence and wrote: "Have to be a big gate. I'm sure they are very responsible parents and don't need anyone telling them how to parent." Another added: "Not everyone has a stair gate, I showed my children how to come down backwards."

© Instagram Last year's festive decorations

© Instagram/Wrighty home The staircase creates the atmosphere of a hotel

It is not the first time that members of the public have pulled up their interior choices for not being kid friendly. Before Palma arrived, their light sofa garnered a swathe of comments." The sofa is beautiful but not child friendly", "Not having kids anytime soon then with a sofa like that" and: "Fantastic until there are kiddies running around that colour scheme will be pure carnage," were among the comments.

Michelle and Mark's dream home

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in a league of its own

Their beloved £3.5 million property, which is now a family home, was put together over the space of three years after the TV stars demolished the house that was on the land in October 2019. Stand out features inside include a spa-worthy bathroom, a gym featuring a Reformer Pilates machine and a huge pool outside with stunning views. After years of renovation work, the pair unveiled their gorgeous house in 2023 with a huge housewarming party and have since shared glimpses online.

