Princess Beatrice faces 'rare' health risk at £3.5m country home poised for Sarah Ferguson

In 2021, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, purchased a beautiful farmhouse in the Cotswolds, which is estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

To this date, little is known about the countryside home, where they are raising their daughters Sienna and Athena in private – but an incredibly rare health risk that exists nearby has the potential to upset the peace of the area.

© PA Beatrice enjoys the countryside life with Sienna, Wolfie and, now, Athena

A case of avian flu, also known as bird flu, has been identified not far from the family's home, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Blenheim Communities, a Facebook page dedicated to sharing updates about the area surrounding the estate issued a warning to their visitors on Saturday, 22 November, announcing: "Sadly, today an incidence of bird flu has been confirmed on our Estate.

"Currently, we only have a case within the park, but we continue to monitor both the park and wider estate. We are working hard to limit the spread to the wider population by following DEFRA guidance and best practice."

Blenheim Palace is a large country house and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Oxfordshire, one of the counties that forms parts of the Cotswolds. This isn't the only case in the county, as Witney Town Council, the one nearest to the palace, confirmed that bird flu had broken out in a nearby lake the day before, when a dead swan tested positive for avian flu.

Hence, it's clear that the virus has spread beyond the country house, and has the potential to go further across the county, and residents should take care.

© Getty Images Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, captured in 2016

Dr Naheed Ali, a holistic health physician with more than a decade of experience in lecturing across biomedical topics and a senior contributor at Vera Clinic, explained that though scientists generally consider the risk to be low, the symptoms can escalate.

"When people do become infected, symptoms are often mild," he explained, "though in rare cases, the illness can escalate into severe pneumonia."

He advised any concerned parents in the area to "do the basics". "Make sure everyone is washing their hands appropriately," he added. "Keep away from dead or sick wildfowl, and thoroughly cooking poultry. You should also make sure everyone is having their annual flu shots to avoid co-infection complications."

Princess Beatrice's home might be where Sarah Ferguson moves to

On Sunday, the Mail on Sunday reported that the family have been renovating their cattle shed next to their Cotswolds home, which has been noted as a potential option for Sarah Ferguson to move into when she is removed from Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Due to the disgraced royal's links to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he has been stripped of his royal titles, and he and his ex-wife asked to leave their royal residence behind. While he is expected to move to the Sandringham estate, it is possible that Sarah will move in with one of her daughters.