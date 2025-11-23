Inside Sarah Ferguson's potential new home with Princess Beatrice – report

It is yet to be revealed where Sarah Ferguson will move after she and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were given their marching orders from King Charles on 30 October 2025, when Buckingham Palace announced that the King had initiated the process to force his brother and his ex-sister-in-law out of Royal Lodge.

Amid Andrew's loss of his titles and honours following continued scrutiny over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the palace announced: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson and Andrew are moving out of Royal Lodge

Andrew, 65, is thought to be moving to Sandringham in Norfolk, but where Fergie, 66, will go is yet to be confirmed. Now, it has been reported that rather than following her ex-husband, with whom she lived at Royal Lodge despite their divorce in 1996, she is set to up her sticks to the Cotswolds to find a new home with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Will Sarah Ferguson move in with Beatrice?

On 22 November, the Daily Mail reported that Sarah could consider moving into the granny annexe of the six-bedroom house Princess Beatrice shares with her husband, luxury property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their two daughters, Sienna, three, and Athena, 10 months, after it was recently renovated.

© Getty Images It has been reported that Sarah could move into the granny annexe at her daughter's home

It was reported that the former cattle shed at Beatrice's £3.5 million pad had been converted into accommodation by the previous owners before Beatrice and Edoardo purchased the property in 2021. However, the one-bedroom annexe, which is a cypress-lined courtyard away from the main house, has recently been gutted and fitted with new doors and windows.

Beatrice's home renovation

The granny annexe allegedly has its own entrance, and propane gas bottles are said to have been delivered there recently – presumably for a winter-proofing heater. Beatrice's main lodging is quite a haven with the large pad also coming with sprawling gardens, a swimming pool, and tennis courts.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Dave Be Edoardo and Beatrice share a £3.5 million home in the countryside

It is the place she and Edoardo go to retreat from public view, with her husband having clarified in The Times that they still use their St James's Palace home in the week due to school commitments.

Why are Fergie and Andrew leaving Royal Lodge?

Exes Andrew and Sarah are having to vacate Royal Lodge after they lost their respective titles of Duke and Duchess of York in October 2025 amid renewed scrutiny over the former prince's connections to paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge is on the Windsor Great Park estate

This resulted in the loss of Sarah's title, as well as her being dropped as patron of six charities in September 2025, following an email she sent to convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The six charities were Julia's House, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, and Prevent Breast Cancer.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage Sarah Ferguson was dropped as a patron of six charities

After her former husband Andrew announced that he was giving up his titles, a source told HELLO! that Sarah is comfortable with her ex's decision. "She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her, this will not make a big difference," the source said.

The message, reported by The Sun newspaper, showed the Duchess "humbly apologised" to Epstein for linking him to paedophilia in the media, calling him a "supreme friend," and labelling him "steadfast" and "generous". Her spokesman at the time said it was sent "in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".