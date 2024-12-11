Mark Wahlberg's 4 children make their mark on Nevada family home's latest addition — plus their 10 pets

Mark Wahlberg and his family are participating in another time-honored tradition for the holidays — the gingerbread house with biscuits for each member of their family.

The actor, 53, and his wife Rhea Durham, 46, share a home in Nevada, where they raise their children Ella, 21 (who is now a student at Clemson University), Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 14.

Rhea posted a snapshot of the family's annual gingerbread confection, courtesy of celeb-loved The Solvang Bakery, featuring touches of icing sugar as snow, powder-covered pine trees, and a large house fit for the family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are beach-ready in Fiji

Each member of the family-of-six was represented with a little gingerbread man. However, special touches were also made to include their extended family, aka their furry friends.

Mark and Rhea's five dogs, Champ, JoJo, Lola, Penny and Nugget, were given little gingerbread recreations of their own. Not only that, youngest Grace's horses, Birdie, Cruise, Prince, Flurry, Hermes, also received the gingerbread treatment.

"Can't tell you how happy this makes me every year!" Rhea gushed on social media, with fans leaving sweet responses like: "What a beautiful house for Christmas!!" and: "Ooooo, absolutely darling. Merry Christmas!!"

© Instagram The Wahlberg family's gingerbread house featuring their ten furry friends as well

The Wahlbergs have had their oldest four dogs for a few years, but introduced a new addition to the pack back in August with Nugget, a Boston Terrier like Lola. His dog Champ is a Pomeranian while JoJo and Penny are Pomskys (Siberian Husky and Pomeranian mix).

When introducing Nugget, Mark shared on Facebook: "Meet the newest member of the pack! This is Nugget and he's a Boston terrier like Lola. For anyone keeping track, this is dog number FIVE."

MORE: Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea reveals the ugly side of working out with her husband

During a conversation with People, the actor revealed that despite being a dog dad of five (four at the time), he was actually allergic to dogs and took daily medication to help. "I'm allergic to dogs and I have four of them. I'm covered in dog hair right now."

© Facebook The Wahlberg family's four oldest dogs, Champ, JoJo, Lola and Penny

He explained, though, that while dog duty in the family will usually rotate, it often falls on youngest Grace, as the resident animal lover. Grace is a professional equestrian and champion show jumper, who cares for her five horses among others in her stable of champions.

MORE: Other celebrities with champion equestrian daughters: from Tom Selleck to Bruce Springsteen

"The one who is in most control and actually can handle them all the time and they listen to, is my daughter Grace," Mark said of the family dogs. "She's good with animals. She's the authority figure in the house."

© Facebook Mark introduced his family's new dog Nugget in a photo shared in August

Ironically, despite his allergies, Mark starred in Arthur the King last year with Ukai, an Australian shepherd-Border collie-Bouvier mix, based on the true story of an adventure racer who bonds with a stray dog while trekking through Ecuador.

MORE: Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares new photo of teen son following in dad's footsteps

He explained that he was able to bond with Ukai through "bribery" while filming the movie in the Dominican Republic. "When his trainer would let him out of the house, I would whistle to him and he would run ahead of her."

© Instagram Grace is a champion equestrian and a professional show jumper

"And by the time she got over to the house, he had already had a couple steaks and a couple of pieces of chicken and we became fast friends."