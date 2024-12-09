Alex Jones unveils incredible Christmas lounge transformation at sprawling family home

BBC presenter Alex Jones delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a glimpse of her festive home transformation.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three uploaded a wholesome video of her family's Christmas tree, documenting its evolution into a magical centrepiece. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Alex Jones unveils incredible Christmas tree at family home

The clip showed the TV star, 47, kicking off the process by wrapping strings of fairy lights around the towering fir. She and her family later adorned their tree with a plethora of glistening baubles and trinkets in ruby reds, forest greens and gleaming golds.

Alex received assistance from her two sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, who appeared in their element as they threaded decorations with red ribbons.

© Instagram Alex and her husband Charlie tied the knot in 2015

Towards the end of the video, Alex shared a snippet of her family's tree positioned in their living room, dripping with decorations. For added sparkle, she topped the festive fir with a giant silver star.

"Go big or go home!!!!!" Alex noted in her caption. "We got a bit overexcited about our first Christmas in the new house and bit off slightly more than we can chew, but we got there eventually and she's a beaut."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with compliments. One gushed: "Wow Alex, amazing, hope you all enjoy your first Christmas in your new home," while a second noted: "Beautiful and so traditional, wishing you happy times over Christmas," and a third added: "Massive YESSS to the colour scheme, love red and white."

© Instagram The couple relocated from London during the summer months

Alex and her family relocated from London to the countryside earlier this summer after the Welsh TV star and her husband Charlie expressed their desire to find somewhere with a bigger garden for their children.

Since relocating, the pair have spoken about their plans to renovate their property, including their family kitchen which Alex previously described as her very own "time machine".

Of their big move, Alex said at the time: "It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature."

She continued: "It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the ‘one'. Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

© Instagram The pair welcomed their daughter Annie in August 2021

Shortly after upping sticks, Alex and her clan welcomed a new black Labrador puppy called Scout. Sharing their joyous family news on Instagram, the mother-of-three wrote: "Big news!!! There is a new addition to the family and it was a COMPLETE SURPRISE (thanks Charlie).

© Instagram Alex and her family recently welcomed a new pup

"It was a huge shock but I’ve fallen head over heels with little Scout, we all have. The children's faces were a picture!!! I’ve never had a dog before so any puppy advice would be most welcome."