Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tablescape ideas to host Christmas in style this holiday season
Subscribe
Tablescape ideas to host Christmas in style this holiday season

Tablescape ideas to host Christmas in style this holiday season

As part of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas series, we share tips on how to make your festive table look stylish and welcoming

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
24 minutes ago
Share this:

Welcome to day nine of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, we’re talking everything hosting.

"Hosting at Christmas is all about creating an experience that feels festive, effortless, and a little luxurious," says HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid. "I’m sharing my favourite pieces to help your table look stylish and inviting."

From elegant glassware that catches the candlelight to beautifully crafted cookware designed for showstopping feasts, festive hosting is all about thoughtful touches. Layering textures, mixing materials and adding subtle sparkle can instantly elevate the atmosphere. A lush pre-lit garland brings the magic of winter indoors, while ambient music sets the mood before guests even sit down.

Mix and match these pieces to create a table that’s beautifully curated, inviting, and perfect for celebrating the season with loved ones. 

Homeware to host in style this Christmas 

M&S Celine Champagne Saucers

M&S Celine Champagne Saucers

SHOP NOW

"Quality glassware adds instant elegance - perfect for cocktails, wine, or bubbly with friends and family."

Marshall Acton III Speaker

Marshall Acton III Speaker

SHOP NOW

"A stylish retro home speaker is a must for festive entertaining. It’s practical, chic, and mixed with the perfect playlist it's your festive party starter."

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole

SHOP NOW

"Classic Le Creuset dishes are ideal for serving or presenting food beautifully. They're just as practical as they are stylish."

The White Company Fir Tree Garland

The White Company Fir Tree Garland

SHOP NOW

"A striking centrepiece ties everything together. Candles, flowers, or seasonal décor create a focal point and set the festive mood."

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More