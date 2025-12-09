Tablescape ideas to host Christmas in style this holiday season

Welcome to day nine of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, we’re talking everything hosting.

"Hosting at Christmas is all about creating an experience that feels festive, effortless, and a little luxurious," says HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid. "I’m sharing my favourite pieces to help your table look stylish and inviting."

From elegant glassware that catches the candlelight to beautifully crafted cookware designed for showstopping feasts, festive hosting is all about thoughtful touches. Layering textures, mixing materials and adding subtle sparkle can instantly elevate the atmosphere. A lush pre-lit garland brings the magic of winter indoors, while ambient music sets the mood before guests even sit down.

Mix and match these pieces to create a table that’s beautifully curated, inviting, and perfect for celebrating the season with loved ones.

Homeware to host in style this Christmas

M&S Celine Champagne Saucers "Quality glassware adds instant elegance - perfect for cocktails, wine, or bubbly with friends and family."

Marshall Acton III Speaker "A stylish retro home speaker is a must for festive entertaining. It's practical, chic, and mixed with the perfect playlist it's your festive party starter."