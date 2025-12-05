How to create a cosy festive home with The White Company

Welcome to day five of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, it's time to get cosy, as we're sharing our favourite Christmas homeware pieces from The White Company. If you’re dreaming of a home that feels calm, inviting, warm, and wonderfully seasonal, this is the day you’ll want to bookmark.

From beautifully crafted greenery that instantly transforms a tablescape or mantelpiece, to delicate glass decorations that catch the light just so, The White Company’s seasonal collection is all about elevated living. Think soft candlelight flickering through star-shaped tealights, the comforting glow of a signature Winter candle, and festive scents drifting through the hallway. These thoughtful touches come together to create a magical and stylish Christmas setting you’ll want to enjoy long after the big day.

Luxurious & festive home decor

The White Company Ultimate Fir Tree Wreath SHOP NOW "A beautiful wreath is the perfect way to welcome guests and add a touch of elegance to your home. Made from lush faux greenery, this one glows with chic and delicate LED lights." The White Company Pre-Lit Ultimate Fir Tree Garland SHOP NOW "Statement table décor, like this festive foliage garland centrepiece, transforms your dining space. Even simple touches of gold or greenery make it feel special."

The White Company Glass Painted Bauble SHOP NOW "Ornaments add some personality to a tree. Mixing textures, shapes, and subtle sparkle keeps it luxurious but playful." The White Company Winter Star Tealights SHOP NOW "Candles make any room feel warm and inviting. These White Company tea lights look beautiful, and make any home feel cosy."

