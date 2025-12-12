Princess Kate's setbacks at 'forever home'

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in their new home, Forest Lodge, for over a month now, and with a long lease and plenty of space, they have visions of it being their "forever home". The eight-bedroom mansion was modified ahead of their arrival, but renovations inside are said taking place still. Discover why Princess Kate's dream plans could be taking longer than expected…

People reports that during the German state visit, Kate let slip about her ongoing renovations. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender were hosted at Windsor Castle by King Charles and Queen Camilla and during the engagement, Kate was seen chatting to Frank-Walter and Elke. The publication reports that Kate said: "We are putting together some mood boards for the room, and we will start after Christmas."

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate's new home

Mood boards are commonplace when it comes to the initial design process. Some people like to use physical boards with tactile swatches and samples, while others compile Pinterest boards or online collages to get them inspired. But given that Kate is only in the planning stage of the designs, the end result could still be a long way off, the experts explain.

Interior designer Leoma Harper revealed to me that renovations could take a "year or more" in a listed property like Kate's. She said: "Any structural or exterior adjustments often need formal consent, which naturally slows the process, this is why redecoration in a listed home can take many months, sometimes a year or more, but that extra care ensures the final result feels cohesive, respectful and beautifully in tune with the property's character."

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, under renovation work in 2001

I spoke to Interior designer Sandra Rothwell also and she highlighted the potential pitfalls of an historic property. "Unexpected issues such as hidden rot, restricted access or structural quirks can also appear, while inspections from the Conservation Officer to guarantee every detail honours the buildings history can all add extra time to the project," she said.

Leoma has added praise for Kate's use of mood boards in the planning process. "Moodboards are such an important early step when shaping a home. They are where the whole vision starts to take form, pulling together colours, textures, furniture ideas and little style notes, so you can really sense how a space will feel before moving into the next stage of design."

Princess Kate's signature style

It is well known that the Princess is a big fan of interior design, and even Prince Harry was impressed by Kate's design decisions, and wrote about their Kensington Palace home in his memoir, Spare. "The wallpaper, the ceiling trim, the walnut bookshelves filled with volumes of peaceful colours, priceless works of art. Magnificent. Like a museum," he penned.

The Princess worked closely with Ben Pentreath to design the inside of their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Ben Pentreath Ltd website outlines the brand's vibe, which appears to be perfectly in line with Kate's from the glimpses we've seen of her rooms. It reads: "Our decoration office is renowned for creating a distinctive and playful style – that draws inspiration in equal measure from the great English practitioners of the 18th and 19th centuries, and from the 1960s and 70s. We have a deep understanding and love of historical interiors of every period but always infused with a fresh modern sensibility. We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building."

© Alex Hurtado William and Kate still have a lavish residence inside Kensington Palace - and Harry described its interiors in his book

At Anmer Hall, the rooms feature antiques and vintage furniture, but it's so far removed from the stuffiness of a typical royal home. There's a relaxed, lived-in feel and some fun, slightly more modern elements, too. Kate's use of plants indoors brings a pop of life to her spaces, and we've seen that in her family room, which was showcased during a video her team shared to Instagram.