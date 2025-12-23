Kendall Jenner shares glimpse inside sprawling $23m Montecito estate that neighbors Oprah

Kendall Jenner is preparing to spend her first Christmas at her sprawling new Montecito home, which she quietly purchased for almost $23 million in February.

The multimillion-dollar compound was once owned by Ellen DeGeneres and was the previous home of Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.

While she also owns a $8.5 million Beverly Hills home very close to her famous family, Kendall can now also call Oprah Winfrey her neighbor as her new home is beside Oprah's iconic "Promised Land" estate.

Kendall's new abode was built in the mid-1800s and sits on six acres of land. The estate is made up of multiple smaller homes, including a 15,000 square feet main residence.

The 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse inside her stunning compound on Monday, revealing her minimal approach to festive décor.

© Instagram Kendall shared a photo of her festive décor inside a living room Living room In one photo, Kendall shared a look at her sparse Christmas tree, which is simply decorated with white lights and a few ornaments and sits in the corner of a living room. The room boasts white walls, a dark wood ceiling, and antique-looking furniture in shades of brown. Kendall also added a garland with lights over the mantel of a fireplace.

© Instagram Kendall added a festive wreath to one of the doors on her property Exterior Kendall also added hundreds of lights to a tree in her backyard, and a green wreath with three pinecones and a brown bow to an outside door.



© TikTok Kendall's kitchen has a rustic design Kitchen Kendall also shared a video on TikTok that offered a glimpse inside her kitchen, which is painted black and features a rustic breakfast bar, a double sink, and incredible views from several windows.



© Google Earth Kendall's home sits on six acres of land Sprawling estate The home sits in a gated community and is just as impressive on the outside, boasting olive groves, private courtyards, rose gardens, and a swimming pool.



© TikTok The home boasts a professional-grade equestrian facility Equestrian facility Another perk for Kendall, who has been riding horses since a young age, is the professional-grade equestrian facility that includes multiple stables and an outdoor riding arena.



Meanwhile, Kendall's $8.5million Beverly Hills abode was purchased by the supermodel in 2017 and boasts a quaint farmhouse aesthetic bathed in warm tones and organic textures.

She bought the property from Charlie Sheen, and after some painstaking renovations, it has been transformed into a "sanctuary" that Kendall said she has always dreamed of.

"I like a house that has character," she previously told Architectural Digest. "When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe.

"My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax."