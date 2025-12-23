Kendall Jenner shares glimpse inside sprawling $23m Montecito estate that neighbors Oprah

Kendall Jenner is preparing to spend her first Christmas at her sprawling new Montecito home, which she quietly purchased for almost $23 million in February.
The multimillion-dollar compound was once owned by Ellen DeGeneres and was the previous home of Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.
While she also owns a $8.5 million Beverly Hills home very close to her famous family, Kendall can now also call Oprah Winfrey her neighbor as her new home is beside Oprah's iconic "Promised Land" estate.
Kendall's new abode was built in the mid-1800s and sits on six acres of land. The estate is made up of multiple smaller homes, including a 15,000 square feet main residence.
The 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse inside her stunning compound on Monday, revealing her minimal approach to festive décor.
Meanwhile, Kendall's $8.5million Beverly Hills abode was purchased by the supermodel in 2017 and boasts a quaint farmhouse aesthetic bathed in warm tones and organic textures.
She bought the property from Charlie Sheen, and after some painstaking renovations, it has been transformed into a "sanctuary" that Kendall said she has always dreamed of.
"I like a house that has character," she previously told Architectural Digest. "When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe.
"My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax."