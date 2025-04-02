 Kendall Jenner's luxurious new haven revealed in grand design photos 

Kendall Jenner may be known for strutting down runways and serving a striking, fierce face, but behind the scenes, the supermodel has also established herself as a savvy property connoisseur.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday to show off the stunning new designs to her getaway house. Nestled in an undisclosed location, the idyllic haven boasts Kendall's signature earthy color palette, with the rooms bathed in warm tones, dark wood accents, and organic textures.

© Instagram Kendall's living room

Kendall delighted her interior design-enthused fans with a series of sneak peek snaps that unveiled the charming details of her home – from the vintage-inspired kitchen to the forest-green bathroom and the adorable bunk beds, each corner was adorned with quaint motifs. The star collaborated with Heidi Caillier Design to bring her timeless vision to life.

Aside from her holiday home, the supermodel also owns a Mediterranean-inspired sanctuary in Beverly Hills. Kendall purchased the sprawling abode that features an elegant farmhouse aesthetic back in 2017 for $8.5 million.

© Instagram The supermodel's Beverley Hills home

The Kardashians star revealed the renovations to another home project in February this year as she shared the eclectic designs to the new build. The home stayed true to the star's neutral color palette while boasting a playful twist with retro-inspired tiling.

See Kendall's getaway home

© Instagram Floral wallpaper Kendall initially shared a photograph showcasing the corner of an elegant dark wood cabinet that was positioned against a wall adorned with floral wallpaper. The design featured a delicate striped pattern of soft lilac flowers set against an off-white backdrop.



© Instagram Kitchen At the heart of her home, Kendall's kitchen boasts a sleek marble countertop atop dark wood cabinets. The star chose a classic gas stove and oven in a chic blue, accented with gold hardware. A stylish off-white fan hovers above the stove, while the floor is decked with a striking white and burgundy square pattern.



© Instagram Wardrobe Kendall opted for a 60's-inspired closet with a white wardrobe adorned with brass handles. The wardrobe doors featured red polka-dot draperies that stood perfectly against the matching wallpaper.



© Instagram Toilet The home includes a dimly lit, small toilet, with the walls decked with matching dark wood floorboard. Kendall added an adorable touch as the room features a square window concealed with a semi-sheer, red floral curtain.



© Instagram Dining room Kendall's retro-inspired design is clear in her dining room as she switched up classic dining table chairs for a sofa bench draped in an elegant pinstripe fabric. The dark wood table featured matching stools topped with blue floral seat cushions.



© Instagram Bathroom The supermodel kept with her love for forest-green interiors as she opted for a 1920s-inspired bathroom. The sink boasted a marble worktop set against a dark wood cabinet. A stylish gold mirror was hung on the wall in between a pair of vintage lamps.



© Instagram Bedroom Keeping with a cozy vibe, Kendall decided on a set of slate gray bunk beds for the bedroom. The beds were decked with patchwork textiles and featured floral curtains. A chestnut cabinet stood elegantly on the side topped with a stylish lamp.

