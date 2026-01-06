Andy Murray's £193k windfall a year after retiring

Tennis champion Andy Murray retired in 2024, hanging up his tennis racket for good. Instead of time on the court, he's spending his time as a hotel owner. Along with his wife Kim, Andy purchased Cromlix House Hotel in Scotland in 2013, for £1.8 million. After years of turbulent finances, records show that last year they made a whopping £193,379 profit.

This will come as welcome news for Andy and his wife who experienced losses for two years, according to the MailOnline. Until 2022, Andy and Kim used a management company to run the hotel, but then they decided to take matters into their own hands. Especially with Andy's new-found freedom, he can dedicate time to the business.

© Cromlix Andy Murray owns Cromlix House Hotel with his wife

It's not just the finances that are riding high; the property was also awarded hotel of the year in the 2024 AA Hospitality Awards. It has an impressive 4.7-star rating via 962 Google reviews. Some of the words used in the glowing reviews include "unforgettable," "excellent" and "superb".

Andy and Kim's children love the hotel too. Kim told us about how their kids love spending time at the family's Dunblane hotel when they're not residing in Surrey. "The children love going up there and being in Scotland. Their favourite thing is going to see the chickens at the hotel, and having afternoon tea - the chef always spoils them when they visit."

Cromlix House was the glorious setting where Andy and Kim Sears held their wedding reception in 2015. Andy's brother Jamie tied the knot at the hotel back in 2010, which is perhaps when the tennis star fell in love with the venue. There's even an on-site chapel where members of the public can say 'I do'.

Kim and Andy held their wedding reception at Cromlix on 11 April 2015

Currently, the hotel is now closed for major renovations including the addition of a wellness facility, and it is due to reopen on 15 May, just in time for the busy summer months. The team wrote on Instagram: "Today marks the start of an exciting few months as we close for the next stage of our transformation."

What's Cromlix House Hotel really like?

© Cromlix Inside one of the suites at the hotel

Our Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid has had the privilege of staying at the luxury retreat and she brands the vibrant interiors as "contemporary and chic" but with a "home away from home feel". It will come as no surprise that the 34-acre estate has plenty of tennis courts. In bad weather, you can duck into the billiards room instead or indulge at the glasshouse restaurant. Sharnaz said: "I was delighted with the classic preparation and presentation of the food, which was predominantly British with the odd European influence, and plentiful in portion size."