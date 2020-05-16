Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears pose for rare selfie inside their lavish kitchen The couple are self-isolating at their Surrey home

Despite being in self-isolation, it seems Andy Murray had the best of birthdays. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the tennis star revealed that he had been able to do three of his favourite things on his special day.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages! During these tough times I was very grateful to get to do 3 of my favourite things today.. 1. Spend time with my family 2. Play tennis with my big bro @jamie__murray 3. Smoke a bunch of sushi rolls. Hope you are all doing ok," he wrote alongside a picture of him holding up a tray of sushi in his stunning kitchen.

Andy and Kim posed for a rare selfie together

The 33-year-old also shared a selfie with his brother, as well as several videos of them playing tennis. But the picture that will have no doubt excited his followers more is the selfie with wife Kim Sears that he shared on his stories. The rare photo shows the couple posing with the sushi tray again in their kitchen. "Selfie rookies staring at the picture instead of the camera," he wrote across it, before adding, "Thanks to Zen Catering for the brilliant food!"

Fans were also delighted with the sneak peek at their lavish kitchen which features a glossy white lacquer tall unit with fully integrated fridge and freezer, a light wooden dining table with black meta chairs and a large tree which had a 'Happy Birthday' bunting hanging from it.

Andy got to play tennis with his brother Jamie on his birthday

Like the rest of the UK, Andy is in lockdown at the moment, and he's spending the time with his family in their beautiful Surrey residence. He married long-time girlfriend Kim in 2015 after ten years together and they went on to welcome daughter Sophia the following year. The lovebirds are also parents to two-year-old Edie and five-month-old son Teddy.