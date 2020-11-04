Andy Murray is a doting dad to three children with wife Kim Sears: daughters Sophia, four, and Edie, two and son Teddy, one.

So it's not surprising that he has had to make some adjustments to his home, including his stylish living room which is certainly looking very child-friendly.

The tennis star gave fans a glimpse into the room on Wednesday morning when he commented on a segment about the US election during Good Morning Britain.

In the photo, GMB's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid could be seen on Andy's giant, wall-mounted flat screen TV – but it was the shelf underneath that drew our attention.

Alongside some green potted plants was a collection of toys no doubt belonging to his little ones. Among the ensemble was a pink Troll doll with vibrant purple hair, what appears to be a purple dinosaur and a few other interesting soft and colourful 'ornaments'.

Andy and wife Kim have a child-friendly shelf in their living room

It's not the first time fans have had a peek inside Andy's living room. Back in July, Andy joined the Duchess of Cambridge via video link from the space to mark what would have been the start of the Wimbledon finals.

In the clip, you could see that the room is painted in cream and brown with modern spotlights in the ceiling. At Andy's side, there was also a mirrored plinth in the middle of the room, and behind him there was a collection of artwork hanging on the wall in black frames.

Andy Murray showed off his kitchen on Instagram

Andy and his family live in a £5million home in Surrey but have plans to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction.

His current home, meanwhile, is every bit as luxurious as you'd expect. Andy gave fans a look at his open plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday in May. It showed glossy cream cabinets with a wooden frame, a breakfast bar, and a wooden dining table with metal chairs. The room also has large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

