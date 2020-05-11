Andy Murray shares a look at lavish grounds of his £5million house - but suffers tennis mishap! The Wimbledon champion lives with his wife Kim and their three children

Andy Murray might be a world tennis champion, but even he suffers the occasional mishap! The star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip showing him honing his skills on a make-shift tennis court he had set up on the driveway of his Surrey home. Andy, 32, had placed a large green board on the paving of the sweeping entranceway to his mansion, which is kept secure by large white entrance gates. A small car can also be seen in shot, as Andy repeatedly hits the ball against the board – but it doesn’t end well for the Wimbledon star, who accidentally hits the ball into his neighbour’s garden. His funny post went down well with his followers, including Piers Morgan, who posted a series of laughing emojis. Another fan remarked: "I'm sure if you went round asked for it back, and signed it ... they would be chuffed to bits!"

Andy currently lives in his Oxshott mansion with his wife Kim, and their three young children, Sophia, four, Edie, two, and six-month-old son Teddy. The family will soon be relocating, however. They are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

The coronavirus lockdown has meant Andy has been in lockdown with the rest of the country. But he has certainly been making the most of additional time with his children. Last month, he played dress up with his two daughters, documenting the results on Instagram. The two-time Wimbledon champion posed in the garden he shares with his family, smiling as he held out the sides of the blue, green, yellow and black kilt he was wearing. He also wore a grey T-shirt and a pretty turquoise crown, which made a dramatic change from his usual shorts and baseball cap.

The down-to-earth Scot captioned the picture: "When your daughters want to play dress up and say 'daddy put on your skirt!' I tried to explain it was a kilt not a skirt but they assured me it was definitely a skirt. [crying-laughing emoji] #kids #meninkilts #skirts."