Rylan Clark flips secret London home and models it on 5-star hotel – before and after photos

Rylan Clark's fans will be very familiar with his Essex mansion, as he regularly posts snippets of the luxury interiors online and it's where he filmed Celebrity Gogglebox alongside beloved mum Linda. However, the TV presenter also has a London property that he's kept very quiet about – until now! Last year, the star secretly purchased a London home, and he's since been busy flipping it alongside expert tradespeople and only now he's showcased the results online. If you suffer from house envy, I'd suggest you don't scroll any further. Epic marble and gorgeous finishes right this way…

Check out the stylish lounge

Rylan shared a collection of before, during and after shots of the central city abode, showing the chandeliers and swish marble worktops being added and even the paint swatch stage of the project. It has been designed to emulate his favourite hotel - The Langham - which is an iconic building with a modern yet grand design featuting lots of highly-polished surfaces and decadent elements.

Rylan's modern all-beige lounge now has a fully fitted media wall and the bathroom features statement marble tiles with gold veins. His choices are so on trend as we've seen marble take 2025 by storm and it is showing zero signs of slowing down in 2026. In my role as Homes Editor, I got to interview leading designers who revealed how marble can work for any room of the house - and I'm eyeing it up for my own bathroom renovation this year.

Rylan's all-marble bathroom is epic

The final shot was of Rylan's hand, outstretched with a glass of fizz, toasting to his achievement. In the caption he explained: "So mid last year I was lucky enough to purchase a property in central London, and renovate. I wanted to make it like my favourite hotel suite at the @langham_london hotel. I designed everything and am so happy with how it’s turned out. You’ve seen the kitchen now here’s some of the rest for now.

"I wanted to do this post as a thank you to the tradespeople who I employed who did such a fantastic job. Not an Ad etc just an actual thank you for a job well done. More pics to come x Flooring @aclarkecarpets_flooring Media wall @imediawalls Shutters @thehomeshuttercompany Carpentry @d.e.c_domedingtoncarpentry Bathroom @odinservices2022 Extra carpentry @lotteuttley (actual lotte from R2!)."

It will be loyal fans of Rylan's BBC Radio 2 show who will know who 'Lotte' is. Lotte Uttley is part of his on-air production team, but it turns out the multi-talented producer is also a dab hand at carpentry!

Kudos for Rylan

Rylan received a swathe of praise in the comments section – not only for his impeccable choice of interiors, but also for paying for the work out of his own pocket.

"Absolutely beautiful. Well done you," wrote one fan, and another joked: "Beautiful, I definitely have house envy !!!" A third penned: ""Well done you for highlighting the skilled trades that made it happen (and paying them, too.) It all looks smashing." Plus, "Looks amazing… add interior designer to your CV! X," wrote TV mum Ruth Langsford. The Langham themselves couldn't resist commenting, and their social team added: "This is most certainly Langham approved."

Rylan's Essex mansion

Rylan's Essex home

Rylan's main property is in Essex and that's nothing short of amazing too and it's a property I've written about many times before. The star has an impressive front door which leads to a grand hallway with sweeping staircase. Other highlights include Rylan's space-age kitchen island and stylishly designed open plan space. The 37-year-old even has his own pool which sits in its separate pool house so it is under cover and Rylan can use it all year round. It basically looks like an on-site spa!