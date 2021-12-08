Rylan Clark-Neal's epic festive door at ultra-modern home has fans doing double-take The TV presenter is ready for Christmas

Rylan Clark-Neal already had a whopping six Christmas trees inside his home, but he has now made the exterior just as festive with a gorgeous door display.

PHOTOS: Rylan Clark-Neal's former marital home after split from husband Dan Neal - inside

The It Takes Two host took to Instagram to share a series of photos of his modern property complete with a large black door with a lit-up handle and a porch area with black pillars. White fairy lights had been positioned along the top of the porch while metallic pink, brown and silver baubles were dotted throughout the foliage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal shares sneak peek at home

"Sooooo happy thank you @earlyhoursltd it’s gorgeous. Merry Christmas! X," Rylan wrote. Although many of his fans complimented the beautiful design, others had to do a double-take after mistaking the porch for a fireplace.

"Thought it was a massive TV in a fireplace," wrote one, and another joked: "I need to get me some glasses, I thought that was a fireplace." A third added: "Looks lovely, I did have to take a second look as I thought it was your fireplace at first."

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal gives first ever look at luxe master bedroom following shock split

RELATED: How to recreate celebrity Christmas decorations for less

The presenter showed off his incredible door decor

Rylan is not the only one to showcase an impressive front door to greet guests – Emma Willis has everything from Christmas wreaths, ornaments and a nutcracker doll at her door, while Amanda Holden has opted for blue baubles interspersed with peacock feathers.

Rylan showed off his six Christmas trees

So what is Rylan interior like? The TV presenter started decorating his five-bedroom Essex home – which he formerly shared with husband Dan Neal – in November when he revealed his first tree. Positioned in his opulent hallway, it is decked out with glistening tinsel and several oversized and regular-sized golden baubles.

The TV star's Essex home is decorated for Christmas

The second is located near his kitchen and features some dazzling lights, and silver baubles and roses. Meanwhile, the third is outside in his driveway and is a flawless construction of lights in the shape of a tree.

Finally, his fourth, fifth and sixth ones are all small silver cones and sit on a table in his living room in front of a roaring fire. To finish off his decorations, the star also has a "little gay elf" in his living room.

MORE: 11 best cosy Christmas bedding sets for the festive season

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.