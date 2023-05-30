This Morning's Rylan Clark confuses fans with outlandish crystal feature in his home

The This Morning star caused a frenzy on Twitter after sharing a confusing photo with his fans

Rylan Clark is known for his flamboyant personality and a love of all things extra, so fans weren't surprised when they spotted an ultra-glamorous feature in his home.

The This Morning star shared a photo of himself on Twitter, posing in a room with wall-to-wall mirrors, with what appeared to be a crystal dumbbell by his side, with fans quick to mention the super-snazzy exercise equipment.

"Is that a crystal dumbbell??" one queried, while another said: "You know you've made it when you have a crystal dumbbell."

© Twitter Rylan's crystal embellishments at home confused fans

A third added: "Omg Rylan. Is that your crystal gym? Shiny pretty place."

While it wouldn't be out of the question for Rylan to have a crystal-adorned gym, the former Big Brother star was quick to explain that he hasn't been working out with super-glam exercise equipment.

"Not a crystal dumbbell, it's a wardrobe knob," he replied, inciting hilarity in the comments section. "I absolutely saw a crystal dumbbell, noted it but didn't even question it because… Well, it's you!" one fan wrote.

© Twitter Rylan explained the crystal confusion

Other followers were impressed by how immaculate Rylan's home looked, commenting: "All I want in life is to have a nice carpet as immaculately clean and hoovered as yours and I'm not ashamed to admit it," while a second added: "Such clean mirrors. Tips please?"

Rylan's post raised questions for another reason, too. He captioned it: "Long day," leading many fans to wonder if he'd been called in to present This Morning following the departure of Philip Schofield.

"Have you been called in to replace Phil??" one asked, while a second added: "Have you been offered This Morning gig yet?? You and Alison = dream team."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond are top picks for the new presenting jobs at This Morning

People have been calling for Rylan to have a permanent presenting role on This Morning for several months now, but the presenter is yet to comment on whether he'll be working on the show going forward.

That said, he is currently taking a break from presenting his Radio 2 show, so his schedule could be open for another gig…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rylan Clark is known for outlandish tastes

Why did Rylan leave Radio 2?

Rylan announced that he was stepping down from BBC Radio 2 show in mid-May, telling his listeners that he would be taking a few weeks off to "do some other bits and bobs".

He later added: "Well, listen, as I said, I'm gonna be off now for a fair few weeks, 'cause I've got some other bits that I need to do, and I will be back very very soon."

The news of his time off upset listeners, with many taking to his Instagram page to share their woe.

"Hope you aren't away for long - love your radio show," one said, while another commented: "Such a shame! Wonderful show! You've done very well and will miss ya!"

© Photo: Rex Rylan has left several of his roles recently

Rylan also stepped down from presenting Strictly It Takes Two, with a statement reading: "After four fantastic years it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."

With his schedule now wide open, we're waiting with bated breath to hear Rylan's next move…

