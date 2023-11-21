5 mind-blowing celebrity Christmas decorations of 2023 so far

When it comes to decking the halls for Christmas, no one does holiday décor quite like the stars.

From the Kardashians' legendary staircases to This Morning stars' glittering festive doorways, the bar just keeps getting higher for celebrity home Christmas decorations.

Keep scrolling to indulge in the marvellous creations from our favourite stars this Christmas...

Best celebrity home Christmas decorations

Stacey Solomon's fairy light festive bedroom Stacey Solomon needs no introduction as the queen of DIY, and this year, the Loose Women star has started transforming her £1.2 million Pickle Cottage into a festive haven in time for the holidays.



Stacey's ribbon-wrapped doorways © Instagram The mother-of-five's showstopping Christmas decorations are anything but ordinary, with Stacey wrapping her doorways with red ribbon, turning space hoppers into giant golden bells and transforming her and Joe Swash's bedroom into a cosy festive sanctuary.



Rylan Clark's discoball doorway This Morning presenter Rylan Clark's Essex home was given a glittering glow up ahead of Christmas Day. The star called on Early Hours London Ltd, a luxury florist and specialist décor company to transform the entryway of his lavish modern home. With dripping ice crystals, discoball baubles and frosted foliage, Rylan's stunning Christmas installation lit up his modern mansion.

Shirlie Kemp's festive evergreen cuttings © Instagram Amidst the renovations going on in the Kemps' stunning Victorian home, Shirlie wanted to add a healthy dose of festive magic to her restoration project. Keeping it minimal and chic, the wife of Martin Kemp used evergreen cuttings to dress the fireplace and dried hydrangeas to bring life into their cosy home.

Mark Wright & Michelle Keegan's Christmas dreamhouse It's hard to miss the twinkling lights and illuminated windows of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's epic mega mansion, which was transformed into a postcard-perfect festive display by 4 season events. The £3.5 million property, which the couple completed renovations on this summer, was likened to a scene from Home Alone by fans.