5 mind-blowing celebrity Christmas decorations of 2023 so far

The mother-of-five's showstopping Christmas decorations are anything but ordinary, with Stacey wrapping her doorways with red ribbon, turning space hoppers into giant golden bells and transforming her and Joe Swash's bedroom into a cosy festive sanctuary.
Rylan Clark's discoball doorway
This Morning presenter Rylan Clark's Essex home was given a glittering glow up ahead of Christmas Day. The star called on Early Hours London Ltd, a luxury florist and specialist décor company to transform the entryway of his lavish modern home.
With dripping ice crystals, discoball baubles and frosted foliage, Rylan's stunning Christmas installation lit up his modern mansion.