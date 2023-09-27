Rylan Clark's home gets invaded again amidst his mother's health woes

Big Brother star Rylan Clark couldn't believe his bad luck on Tuesday when he discovered a snake had invaded his private Essex home, one year on from the last time another one was found in his house!

After assessing his security cameras, the presenter was shocked to see a slippery uninvited guest inside his pool house! Thanks to the warm temperatures inside the building, it's likely the animal was lured inside for a comfy spot to rest. See the dramatic video below...

WATCH: Rylan shares video of snake inside his home

Fans were alarmed and took to the comments section of the video Rylan shared to write comments like: "Omg I'd actually die," and: "Sorry but no, you have to get rid, total nightmare."

The celeb pack were also out in force, surprised at Rylan's discovery. Mark Wright, who lives nearby joked: "Jesus!! I'm moving!! How have you not warned me earlier lol." "Horrified….! Terrified!" penned Ferne McCann and Rylan's TV mum, Ruth Langsford, added: "JESUS!!!! You’re like Doctor bloody Doolittle!! He just wants to be near you! X"

A team from GTK animals came out after dark on Tuesday evening to try and find the snake for The One Show presenter. They run an animal sanctuary nearby and were willing to capture the reptile for Rylan. In the video they confirmed they thought it was a grass snake, which causes no harm to humans.

© Photo: Instagram Rylan has an impressive Essex home

Rylan thanked the team for coming out, but they were unsuccessful in finding the creature. They commented on his Instagram update to reassure the star. "Our pleasure and as soon as it’s spotted again we will be back!!!" they penned.

This comes after Rylan has had a tough time looking after his mother after she had a fall while on holiday, dramatically breaking her leg and arm. On Loose Women on Tuesday, he revealed that his mum Linda requires further surgery on her broken arm which will take place soon.

© Instagram Rylan's mum Linda had a fall on holiday

It was back in August 2022 that another snake entered his property and when he shared a video of the snake that was inside his house then, he had fans in stitches with his reaction. While filming, he can be heard shouting: "A [expletive] snake in my house! What do you do? WHAT DO YOU KNOW… Can you touch them? Are you allowed to touch them? Can someone please tell me to get this snake out of my house. It’s got a tongue and everything!"

READ: Rylan Clark reveals 'extremely traumatic' divorce nearly killed him

The snake was seen in his pool house

He continued: "I tried to touch it and now it's moving. IT'S MOVING… Will it attack?! Can someone please tell me, will it attack?! I can't deal with it, I don't like it. So, the snake has moved away but I don't think it's gone out, I think it’s gone in the doors. If I’m not here tomorrow, thank you Jesus for everything... Why is this happening? Why is there a snake in my house? Is that normal, can someone tell me? Can they climb stairs?! People are saying it's a grass snake and that's alright. You just don't need this on a hangover!"