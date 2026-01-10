Paul Young's private life in quiet UK suburb decades on from 80s heyday

Paul Young, the legendary 80s musician behind songs like 'Love of the Common People' and 'Wherever I Lay My Hat', is finally back on our big screens, as Paul Young at the BBC airs tonight, Saturday, 10 January on BBC Two.

Despite being rushed to hospital in September 2024 following a major injury while on holiday in Greece, the singer had an incredibly busy year in 2025, thanks to a spring tour of his solo music and various festival performances, including one with his Tex-Mex band Los Pacaminos.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for WKM Paul Young performing at Kensington Palace in 2021

Away from the arenas, stages and spotlights, the 69-year-old lives an incredibly peaceful life in a coveted UK suburb, which is not only close to a major city, but also to lots of green space, giving him the perfect balance of peaceful landscapes and access.

Scroll down to find out everything about Paul Young's quiet private life in a scenic UK suburb…

Paul Young lived in the London suburbs

He was born in Luton, Bedfordshire, approximately 30 miles northwest of London, and bought his first property there just after he left the Q Tips to begin his solo career. Speaking to The Times in March 2024, he explained: "I couldn't afford a place in London, so I bought a maisonette in Luton." He called trying to record tracks at home "so depressing," adding: "The neighbours would start knocking on the door saying, 'Can you keep it down?' I just hated it."

However, he later moved into a quiet suburb in the city of London when he purchased a home in Mill Hill. The north London suburb is an expensive area, where houses have averaged £709,047 in the last year, according to Rightmove.

© Redferns Paul Young performing with Los Pacaminos during Wickham Festival in 2022

The area is just a 15-minute drive away from Aldenham Country Park, which is a 175-acre parkland and woodland that features a farm, breaking up the suburbia with some greenery.

Paul Young's Mill Hill home became the subject of a major news story in 1998, when Gino D'Acampo, who was a 21-year-old waiter at the time, targeted the house and stole the singer's £4,000 guitar collection and a platinum disc.

Paul Young later moved away from London

Though he lived in the city for 40 years, Paul explained in the same interview with The Times that he made a sacrifice that meant he could no longer live in London. "I gave a little gift to the kids so now they're all financially independent," he said, "but that meant I couldn't get a decent place in London."

He now lives in the town of Dunstable, which is just five miles from his birthplace, Luton. The eighties legend has also become a recognisable local figure, appearing at various events in the area, such as the opening of a new unit in the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in 2019.