Kirstie Allsopp's idyllic £3.5m childhood home at the centre of planning row

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have been hosting Love It or List It since 2015, and the presenters have returned with a brand-new series of the popular Channel 4 property show.

The pair are no strangers to the property market, and when she was growing up, Kirstie lived in the most magical home. The presenter, now 54, grew up at Vern Leaze, a Grade II listed property located in Calne, Wiltshire, which was last valued in 2021 at £3.5 million.

The 11-bedroom property was owned by the star's late father, Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, a former auctioneer at Christie's who oversaw the sale of the late Princess Diana's dresses, two months before she died.

The property hit the headlines in 2025, when developers CG Fry & Son earmarked land near the impressive home for the construction of 170 new homes and a medical centre. A petition, which has attracted over 1,000 signatures, has been launched against the motion, citing concerns over traffic, air pollution and the impact on local wildlife.

Vern Leaze is reported to contain its own cinema, a butler's pantry and expansive wine cellars.

Kirstie's parents' stunning home

Vern Leaze isn't the only stunning property that the star is familiar with, as her parents also purchased Lyddon House, which is located in Dorset, in 1999.

Lyddon House is a mid-19th century farmhouse with the main house covering 5,660sq ft. There is an additional 48 acres of land around the home, which contains a mill house and mill race and has frontage to the nearby River Lydden and Blackmore Vale.

Speaking of the moment her parents discovered the property in 1999, Kirstie said: "They always wanted a house with water, and when, in 1999, Lyddon House came on the market, they jumped at the chance to buy it."

The gorgeous home was listed for £6.5 million back in 2023. Pictures published at the time showed lavish and expansive rooms, including a wood-panelled bathroom, complete with two claw-foot baths and a plush blue armchair. The kitchen featured marble-topped counters and an island in the centre.

Meanwhile, the living room carried exquisite pieces of art, alongside two armchairs and a pair of spacious sofas that surrounded a large centre table that was topped with books. The foyer also contained similar artworks and statues.

Famous family members

Although Kirstie moved around a lot in her childhood, with the presenter famously attending ten schools during her youth, she was always with her sister, Sofie, who also became a famous television presenter.

Sofie made her television debut in 2006 when she temporarily replaced Kirstie on Location, Location, Location when the presenter went on maternity leave. She has since presented on This Morning and Canadian series The Unsellables, where she helps property owners sell their 'unsellable' property.

The pair are also the cousins of interior designer Cath Kidston. Cath is the founder of Cath Kidston Limited, which is known for selling home furnishings. However, she is also known for her fashion designs, and in 2014, a then 17-month-old Prince George was seen in one of her designs.

The top went down a storm, with the item quickly selling out on her website.